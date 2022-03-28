Today’s best game deals: MLB The Show 22 $40 ahead of next week’s release, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering a notable price drop on pre-orders for MLB The Show 22. Set for release on April 5, 2022, the regularly $60 PS4 version is now marked down to $39.99 shipped. that’s $20 or 33% off the going rate and a particularly low price for this year’s release of The Show series. This one isn’t even available on Amazon and is still up at full price via GameStop where we normally see deals on the series. MLB The Show is generally the best baseball sim out there with online play, the ability to craft your own team, and career mode in Road to the Show. New additions include Mini Seasons alongside enhancements to Diamond Dynasty where you can “play, collect, and build on your fantasy card collection” and it bring to life on the field. It also support crossplay so you can play against folks on other consoles as well. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Hotline Miami Collection, Cotton Reboot!, This War of Mine: Complete, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60

Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50

Splatoon 3 pre-order $60

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60

Live A Live pre-order $50

Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60

PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way

How to create folders on Switch with the new ‘Groups’ feature

First look at Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy gameplay

Been waiting for Sniper Elite 5? It’s finally available for pre-order and launches May 26

Meet Core Keeper, a cave-crawling adventure PC game that’s taking Steam by storm

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga DLC characters include Grogu, young Han, more

8Bitdo launches first true Xbox controller with custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity

Get a mouthful of the new Kirby game for FREE alongside today’s new gameplay trailer

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!