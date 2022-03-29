Review: V-Moda Rolling Stones edition Crossfade 2 Wireless brings the rock [Video]

With a history of award-winning audio, V-Moda has recently been releasing limited-edition designs of some of their popular headphones. We got our hands on the brand new V-Moda Rolling Stones limited edition Crossfade 2 Wireless. Available in three different designs that channel the iconic rock group, do they stand up to the $280 price tag? Be sure to keep reading and hit the video below and find out.

Design overview

As a limited edition, the Rolling Stones version of the Crossfade 2 Wireless headphones come in three different designs. The example we have is the “No Filter,” which is similar to the “Classic Licks” tongue, but with a rougher-looking edge to it. The last option is “Tattoo You,” which takes a similar look to the Classic Licks livery but adds some tattoo accents as well. All three of the designs are on the same matte black base.

The Crossfade 2 Wireless uses Bluetooth to connect wirelessly, but there is also a 3.5mm port for an analog wired connection. V-Moda keeps the design pretty sleek with a small power button near the bottom of the right ear cup and three buttons above the side plate. The power button has a small light on it to give the status of the headphones.

V-Moda Rolling Stones: comfort

One of the only places I can dock the Crossfade 2 Wireless is in the comfort category. They are marketed as over-ear, but they end up sitting on my ears. And while that’s okay for a short time, they quickly become fatiguing. For someone with smaller ears maybe this wouldn’t be an issue, but for me, long-term use can get uncomfortable.

V-Moda does offer some different cushions as accessories. It offers on-ear, over-ear, and XL cushions. I’d be interested in trying some of the larger pads to see if they can make a difference.

Otherwise, the Crossfade 2 Wireless doesn’t grip my head too tight and it has plenty of padding across the top to sit on my head.

V-Moda Rolling Stones: Video

Construction

V-Moda touts tough construction in most of their marketing on all of their products; the Crossfade 2 Wireless uses the same thin but strong metal yoke design connecting the headphones to the headband. They do feel really solid.

How do they sound?

Where the V-Moda Crossfade 2 Rolling Stones edition shines in how it sounds. With deep, rich bass, they’re a lot of fun to listen to. Bass isn’t too much or too boomy, but it’s powerful and fills out many genres of music.

Mids stay smooth and clear in addition to the heightened bass, though. Metal sounds great with plenty of clarity for guitars.

Overall, the headphones have a darker sound to them. With that boosted low end, EDM and pop music shine as well.

Throughout that powerful sound, the Crossfade 2 Wireless Rolling Stones edition keeps plenty of clarity and stereo positioning. Instruments spread nicely for impressive imaging. V-Moda claims a wide 3D soundstage, which I would agree sounds good for a closed-back pair of headphones, but still isn’t as wide as something like the open-back Philips Fidelio X3.

Analog

And when connected with the included 3.5mm cable, the V-Moda Crossfade 2 Wireless Rolling Stones edition delivers certified Hi-Res audio, which you can read more about here. To take advantage of Hi-Res audio, you’ll need some other hardware as well as Hi-Res Audio files, but when everything in the system supports it, the Crossfade 2 Wireless can handle it.

Battery life

When wireless with Bluetooth, the Crossfade 2 Wireless Rolling Stones edition can last around 14 hours. Recharging for 30 minutes can restore four hours of battery life. Unfortunately, the Crossfade 2 Wireless Rolling Stones edition still uses a micro-USB connection.

Microphone

V-Moda also loses points for the microphone on the Crossfade 2 Wireless. While it has one, it sounds absolutely terrible. I would feel bad talking to people when I am using these headphones. Be sure to listen to the video to hear what I mean.

Using the analog cable with a button and in-line microphone sounds much better. I would highly recommend using that if you need to take calls rather than using Bluetooth.

9to5Toys’ Take

V-Moda keeps up the simple yet solid headphone offerings with the V-Moda Crossfade 2 Wireless Rolling Stones edition. If you’re not all that into the Stones, you could save some money and go for the non-limited version of the headphones, but if you’re a fan who wants to show off the limited edition version, the Crossfade 2 Wireless will do the iconic rock group well well a powerful and fun sound profile and respectable battery life. $280 can go a long way in today’s audio world, but I can see why someone would pick up this

