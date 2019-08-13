Building on its already wildly-popular Crossfade M-100 headphones, V-Moda recently released a new Crossfade M-100 Master version. Priced at $250, similar to the original M-100, the Masters feature 50mm drivers that deliver hi-res audio certified by the Japan Audio Society. The new Master version seeks to appeal to everyone from audio professionals to performers and gamers. Check out the video below.

Design and Build Quality

One reason for the M-100’s popularity that rings true with the new Master version is build quality. The arms may look a little thin, but their metal construction feels extremely solid despite its thin design. Its headband also has a low-profile but feels plenty comfortable for long listening periods. The cans are also rigid and feel like they’ll hold up well. At first the earcups looked like they might be a little small, but once I put them on though they felt great. V-Moda also offers XL cushions if the stock ones feel too small.

Overall, they look and feel really nice. The metal construction brings confidence and packs up nicely in the included hard-shell case.

Crossfade M-100 Master Quick Specs:

Drivers: 50mm Dual-Diaphragm with Japanese CCAW coil

50mm Dual-Diaphragm with Japanese CCAW coil Frequency Response: 5-40,000Hz (Hi-Res Audio Certified by JAS)

5-40,000Hz (Hi-Res Audio Certified by JAS) Headphone Sensitivity: 105dB @1kHz 1mW

105dB @1kHz 1mW Microphone Sensitivity: -42dB @1kHz

-42dB @1kHz Impedance: 32 ohm

32 ohm Weight: 290g

V-Moda Crossfade M-100 Master: Video

Cable Selection

Interchangeable cables aren’t anything new, and V-Moda has built a nice selection to choose from. The M-100 Masters come with the Speakeasy 1 button microphone cable and the shareplay audio cable. Shareplay allow you to easily hook another pair of headphones up to the V-Moda M-100 Masters for additional listeners.

In addition to the included cables, the M-100 Masters can also be fitted with a coiled cable aimed at audio professionals, the BoomPro microphone for gamers, Speakeasy DAC/AMP Lightning cable and the audio only cable. This variety lets you build of the functionality of the M-100 Masters to fit your current situation’s needs.

Sound Quality

With large 50mm drivers delivering a claimed 5 – 40,000Hz response, the M-100 Masters packs some incredible sound. Compared to the Audio-Technica M50x headphones that I typically use, the M-100 Masters have a significant boost in the low-end and mid-range. This lends itself to a very full, fun sound. Bass notes are tight, full and hit low without being boomy. Vocals shine through easily. The M-100 Masters still have crisp highs but they are less pronounced due to the favoring of lows and mids, which can be a good or bad thing depending on your listening preferences.

Portability

For portability, the M-100 Master folds down to fit inside of the carrying case easily. The included carabiner makes it easily to clip on to a bag for transportation. The only thing I find lacking here is that the cups don’t rotate to lay flat on my collar bones when not in use. Obviously, this isn’t an issue when listening to the headphones, but I always find that a nice feature when I need to take a break from listening.

Customization

Another feature of the M-100 Masters are the interchangeable shields on the cans. This might be kind of gimmicky to some, but it can also be a great way to give new life to your headphones. Starting at $35, you can get a variety of colors, upload your own design for $50 or even get 3D-printed shields that go up to $28,000 for platinum.

Conclusion

Overall, the V-Moda Crossfade M-100 Master headphones offer great features, design and sound quality. They feel like the can take a beating from anyone from a life of travel with their solid construction and carrying case, and can be adapted to fit new uses with the wide range of available cables. They sound great with a fun, full audio signature.

If you want to browse more V-Moda gear, check out our guide.

