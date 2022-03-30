Samsung’s official 9W Qi charging pad falls to new all-time low at $25 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is now offering the official Samsung 9W Qi Wireless Charging Pad for $25 shipped. Normally fetching $40, today’s offer is notably delivering the very first markdown of the year alongside a new all-time low. We last saw this one go on sale back in the fall of 2021 where it sold for $30. Delivering a first-party charging experience for less, this in-house Qi pad complements your Galaxy handset with 9W charging speeds. It has a streamlined build that won’t take up too much space on the desk or nightstand, and this package even includes a wall adapter and USB-C cord. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer to go with an upright offering, this Anker Qi charging stand is about as good as it gets. Not only will going with this alternative let you make out for less cash at $20, but it will also keep your smartphone propped up for keeping an eye on notifications and the like throughout the day. It may ditch the first-party Samsung seal of approval, but is one of the more popular solutions out there with a 10W wireless output in tow.

Speaking of Samsung, today we’re tracking some certified refurbished discounts on its Galaxy S21 series handsets alongside some other previous-generation models. Including everything from the standard S21 to the Ultra variant and more, there’s up to $410 in savings to be had through the end of the day.

Samsung 9W Qi Wireless Charging Pad features:

Powers your favorite devices. The Wireless Charger is compatible with both Android and Apple devices, so you can simply place and charge your phone or favorite earbuds. Designed to fit your space. Simply place the Wireless Charger where you want it. With a slim, smooth and compact design, it fits even in your smaller spaces, so it’s easy to access when your phone or earbuds need a little extra juice.

