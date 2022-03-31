9to5Toys Daily: March 30, 2022 – World Backup Day deals, prev-gen. iPad Pros, more

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.
- Massive storage deals now live for Backup Day from $14: microSD, portable SSDs, HDDs, more
- Save on Synology storage packages, QNAP NAS, and more for World Backup Day
- Don’t need the power of M1? Score Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pros starting at $400 (Refurb)
- Moto razr 5G sees first discount of the year at $600 off, more in Android spring sale
