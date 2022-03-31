Don’t need the power of M1? Score Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pros starting at $400 (Refurb)

Woot is now offering the deepest discounts yet on Apple’s 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Right now models start at $479.99 Prime shipped for the 64GB Wi-Fi configuration, with delivery running you another $6 otherwise. That’s down from the original $999 price tag and well below previous offers. Alongside higher capacity models and even Wi-Fi + Cellular offerings, Woot is also carrying the savings over to the 11-inch iPad Pro starting at $399.99, down from $799. You’ll find a 30-day warranty in either case. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more all of the details.

Despite not being one of latest iPad Pros, these 2018 models still arrive with many of the features you’ll have come to expect like Liquid Retina edge-to-edge displays with Promotion, USB-C connectivity, Face ID, and support for iPadOS 15. Each come powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip and supplemented by 64GB or more of storage, four speakers, and a 12MP camera on the back. Like other 9to5 writers, I still regularly use one of these 2018 iPad Pro and can vouch for how solid of it an experience it still provides even without the new M1 chip.

A notable complement to your new iPad Pro would have to be the companion Apple Smart Keyboard Folio. Also on sale, this accessory has dropped to $98 courtesy of Amazon and is now ready to bring an improved typing experience to your iPadOS setup for less. You’re already locking in plenty of savings with the lead deal, so spending some to round out the package seems like a notable idea.

12.9-inch iPad Pro features:

The 12.9″ iPad Pro from Apple, updated from the same one you know and love, ditches the Home button for a display that’s more screen and less bezel. Built with the same Liquid Retina technology found on iPhones, the iPad Pro’s 12.9″ display features a 2732 x 2048 resolution, ProMotion technology, wide color and True Tone support, as well as a 600 cd/m2 brightness rating.

