Review: Monoprice Dark Matter 49-inch monitor gets updated panel with better color [Video]

Dual monitor setups are getting more common, but one way to get the same screen real estate without two separate displays is by going with a DQHD screen like the Monoprice Dark Matter 49-inch monitor. Falling under the Dark Matter gaming brand, the new 49-inch monitor boasts a 32:9 aspect ratio 5120×1440 resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. That also translates well into a screen that makes productivity even easier. Be sure to hit the video below to check out all of the details of this screen that blends work and play into a single super-ultra-wide monitor.

Have we met before?

If you’re asking yourself, “wait, haven’t I already seen a review of this on 9to5Toys?” you’d be right. In August of 2020, we took a look at a version that used a Samsung panel, but Monoprice has now updated the Dark Matter 49-inch display with a panel from CSOT. I asked my contact from Monoprice if there were any additional updates over the older version and they mentioned that the new panel is the only change.

Dark Matter 49-inch: A familiar shape

With that in mind, much of the design is going to be similar to the older version of this monitor. Bezels are kept relatively small with a bigger chin, but I’d still call it pretty clean overall.

The screen features an 1800R curvature to wrap the screen around the user a bit. While not as aggressive as the Samsung Odyssey G9’s 1000R curve, I’ve grown quite accustomed to the 1800R curve – so much so that the Sceptre 44-inch monitor looked odd to me with its flat panel.

In the middle of the chin is a menu button bar with five buttons for controlling the main menu with some quick menus to get to an on-screen crosshair and monitor LED lighting.

Dark Matter 49-inch: Video

On the back under a removable cover, the monitor has two HDMI 2.0 inputs, two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, an audio port, and a power plug.

My only complaint on design comes from the cable routing channels in the back. While it’s great to have the option of running some through the stand, there isn’t a whole lot of room for multiple cables. With a power cable and a DisplayPort cable, it’s a struggle to get anything else crammed in, which is a bit of a bummer considering the multi-input usability.

Video quality

Monoprice claims the new CSOT VA panel with Quantum LCD technology, “delivers a wider gamut of colors, enhanced contrast, and a quick response time.” On the spec sheet, the response time remains at the same 4ms but I do agree that the image does look more contrasty and in most situations it appears more saturated than the older panel, even after calibrating the display with the same Spyder Co tool I used on the last monitor.

Video specs on the Monoprice Dark Matter 49-inch gaming monitor are also going to be nearly identical. Topping the sheet is DQHD (dual QHD) 5120 x 1440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and the 1800R curvature.

Using the UFO test, the monitor seems to perform well with crisp images. Things do tighten up a bit when the refresh rate is set to high in the monitor’s menu. Overall, the screen looks great for watching videos, playing video games, and editing videos.

Color + Brightness

Brightness remains the same from the Samsung panel at 400 nits. For color gamut, the Dark Matter 49-inch reaches 99% sRGB, 98% NTSC, 95% DCI-P3, and 93% Adobe RGB.

A comparison between using the full 32:9 aspect ratio vs the standard 16:9.

Gaming

To drive full resolution for gaming, you’ll need a potent PC for most modern titles. I also find that a super wide monitor like this doesn’t work well for me with the FPS games that I usually play. There is just too much going on and I often end up setting the screen for a normal 16×9 ratio instead of the full 32×9 that the display can handle.

On the other hand, driving games like Forza Horizon 5 and racing simulators are a blast on an ultra-wide monitor like this. There are some titles that absolutely benefit from the larger real estate with the seamless dual 27-inch like screen that the Dark Matter 49-inch display delivers.

Productivity

One of my favorite uses for this monitor, though, is productivity. Just like a dual 27-inch monitor setup, it’s easy to have multiple programs or pages up at the same time. And when editing videos, I can have a much larger display.

The Dark Matter 49-inch also supports picture by picture, which basically separates the display into two 27-inch screens for dual inputs. I’ve used this for having both my PC and a Mac laptop side by side and it opens up some useful scenarios for productivity.

9to5Toys’ Take

I really enjoy the Monoprice Dark Matter 49-inch monitor. I’m not a super competitive gamer who needs peak performance from every peripheral with refresh rates higher than 120Hz, but the dual-screen-like setup perfectly transitions from productivity to gaming for me. It is also the perfect fit for the variety of games I play. $945 is a lot to pay for a display, but if you’re already looking at getting more than one monitor with competitive specs, that can start to add up as well.

If you’re leery of buying such an expensive Monoprice monitor I don’t think you should be. I’ve had a great experience with this monitor so far. But, Samsung offers a similar monitor in the CRG9 or you can take things to the max with the new 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 at $2,500.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!