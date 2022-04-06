Nintendo’s Metroid Dread and Zelda Skyward Sword amiibo now at Amazon lows from $20

Amazon is now offering some new all-time lows and rare deals on Nintendo’s Metroid Dread amiibo 2-pack at $23.99 as well as the Zelda and Loftwing set at $19.99. Free shipping is available on both for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 and $25 respectively, these offers are the lowest prices we have ever tracked on Amazon and a rare chance to add them to your collection at a discount. Compatible with all modern Nintendo systems, including the Switch, these collectible figures will bring various in-game bonuses to your experience in compatible titles. Head below for more details on both.

The Metroid Dread amiibo above, for example, will deliver the following:

Scan the Samus amiibo for an extra energy tank to increase your health by 100, additionally the Samus amiibo can be tapped again to receive health once per day.

The E.M.M.I. amiibo grants Samus a Missile+ tank, increasing her missile capacity by 10, additionally the E.M.M.I. amiibo can be tapped again to replenish some missiles once per day.

Speaking of Nintendo’s amiibo figures, we are also still seeing the Kirby models in-stock as part of our Forgotten Land launch day coverage. You can take a closer look right here.

And here’s some more of the latest Nintendo coverage to browse through:

Zelda and Loftwing amiibo set features:

With her majestic Loftwing by her side, Zelda steps into her destiny along with her childhood friend, Link. Scan this amiibo figure* from anywhere on the surface world to quickly travel to the sky—even within the depths of a dungeon. Scan it again above the clouds to return to the same spot on the surface.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!