Happy Kirby and the Forgotten Land launch day! In-stock amiibo + support details, deals, more

Happy Kirby and the Forgotten Land launch day folks! It has been a long time coming for Kirby to truly get the 3D AAA treatment on Nintendo hardware, but the wait is finally over. Forgotten Land does all that and more with positive reviews on the pink hero’s latest adventure hitting all over the net. You can still score a copy of the game on sale via Amazon, not to mention the FREE demo if you’re still on the fence. Or you can go full price with some extra goodies at Walmart and GameStop. We are also seeing some of the regularly hard-to-get Kirby amiibo collectibles (that also work in Forgotten Land) in stock and have rounded up some of the best and most adorable collectibles to celebrate Kirby’s latest. Head below for a closer look and a mouthful of adorable Kirby trinkets.

Official Kirby amiibo

Let’s start with the official Kirby amiibo. These adorable collectibles are a great way to celebrate Kirby launch day, but they actually also work in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. While not overly groundbreaking or exciting, they will provide some fun power-ups to the base experience and are now in stock without paying for some of the bloated listings we have seen lately. Here’s how to access them:

Right after starting the game up, just press the “+” button and select amiibo from the menu that pops up. Then just press the Kirby amiibo up against the NFC trigger on your Switch and you’re good to go.

Kirby $13

Meta Knight $13

King Dedede $13

Some are also live on Best Buy and Walmart

Here are some other favorite Kirby collectibles and cuddly plushies to bring home with Forgotten Land:

And remember, 2022 marks Kirby’s 30th anniversary, so be sure to dive into our coverage right here as Nintendo ramps up for what is hopefully an exciting run of celebratory gear and maybe even some kind of Switch Online game release like with the 35th Mario jubilee.

