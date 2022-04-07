Level up your gaming setup on a budget with the GIGABYTE RX 6500 XT OC GPU at $240 ($60 off)

Amazon is offering the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6500 XT Gaming OC 4GB Graphics Card for $239.99 shipped. Down from $300, this $60 discount comes within pennies of its all-time low and marks a rare discount for a graphics card these days. While the 6500 XT isnâ€™t a show-stopper in terms of performance, if youâ€™re still using an older graphics card, or maybe none at all, itâ€™ll still offer a solid upgrade overall. It features 4GB of GDDR6 memory and a triple fan cooling system that offers alternate spinning fans. On top of that, the GPU features RDNA 2 technology and will fully support AMDâ€™s FSR 2.0 technology for frame rate boosts. Learn more about the RX 6500 XT in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

If youâ€™re looking to build a full computer and donâ€™t have room for a $240 graphics card in the budget, consider opting instead for AMDâ€™s Ryzen 5 5600G processor. It comes in at $210 on Amazon and delivers both a 6-core 12-thread CPU with an integrated Radeon GPU that can actually game fairly well. Curious how good it games? Our previous coverage takes a deeper dive into what the processor has to offer.

Do you have a PCIe 4.0-compatible system? Right now my favorite NVMe SSD is on sale. The WD_BLACK SN850 is discounted to $110 with 500GB of blazing-fast storage available. I use the SN850 as my primary SSD in my gaming system and love that it features a 7GB/s read and write speed, making it a solid choice all around for gaming and content creation.

GIGABYTE RX 6500 XT GPU features:

Powered by AMD RDNA 2 Radeon RX 6500 XT Integrated with 4GB GDDR6 64-bit memory interface WINDFORCE 3X Cooling System with alternate spinning fans Screen Cooling 1x DisplayPort 1x HDMI Graphene nano lubricant Protection metal backplate. GIGABYTE AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT GAMING OC 4G graphics card delivers high frame rates. Get the ultimate gaming experience with powerful new compute units, and up to 4GB of dedicated GDDR6 memory. When paired with an AMD Ryzen Series desktop processor, AMD Smart Access Memory technology offers new levels of gaming performance.

