Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD now within $1 of Amazon low at $102.50 shipped

Alongside an ongoing new low on the WD_BLACK 7,000MB/s heatsink 500GB SN850 model, Amazon is now offering the Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB M.2 NVMe Solid-State Drive for $102.64 shipped. Originally $250, this model fetches closer to $130 these days and is now within less than $1 of the Amazon all-time low. It might not be the latest and greatest out there like CORSAIR’s new 7,100MB/s PS5 and PC SSDs that are currently on sale, but it is a far more affordable solution with respectable specs. It reaches speeds up to 3,500MB/s alongside its M.2 form-factor and its PCIe Gen 3.0 x4 NVMe interface. It also features Samsung’s Dynamic Thermal Guard that “automatically monitors and maintains optimal operating temperature” alongside an included 5-year warranty. More details below.

Today’s lead deal comes in at even less than the SK hynix Gold P31 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 solution making it one of the most affordable options in its class right now. If you’re looking for some inexpensive SSD storage, it is a great option, but you can save even more on the comparable Sabrent 1TB Rocket that is now shipping for $100 shipped at Amazon.

As we mentioned above, we are also tracking new all-time lows on CORSAIR’s new 7,100MB/s PS5 and PC SSDs with deals starting from $160 shipped. While they are certainly a more expensive option, they are also among the fastest models not he market with high-end specs and the latest heatsink tech in tow.

Samsung 970 EVO Plus features:

INNOVATIVE V-NAND TECHNOLOGY: Powered by Samsung V-NAND Technology, the 970 EVO Plus SSD’s NVMe interface (PCIe Gen 3.0 x4 NVMe 1.3) offers enhanced bandwidth, low latency, and power efficiency ideal for tech enthusiasts, high end gamers, and 4K & 3D content designers

BREAKTHROUGH READ WRITE SPEEDS: Sequential read and write performance levels of up to 3,500MB s and 3,300MB s, respectively; Random Read (4KB, QD32): Up to 600,000 IOPS Random Read. Operating Temperature: 0 – 70 ℃

PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATION AND DATA SECURITY: Seamless cloning and file transfers with Samsung Magician Software, the ideal SSD management solution for performance optimization and data security with automatic firmware updates

