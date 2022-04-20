GIGABYTE’s RX 6800 XT ray tracing GPU falls to new all-time low of $400 off at Amazon

Amazon is offering the GIGABYTE RX 6800 XT Gaming OC 16GB Graphics Card for $919.99 shipped. Matched at Newegg. Normally $1,320, and going for as much at Best Buy right now, today’s $400 price drop saves you 30% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Based on AMD’s RDNA2 architecture, this graphics card is made for high-end gaming. It has 16GB of GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit interface, which is plenty for playing games at 1440p and 4K with ease. This specific card has GIGABYTE’s WINDFORCE 3X cooling system with alternate spinning fans to keep things nice and chilly while gaming. On top of that, it support ray tracing for supported titles. Check out our announcement coverage for more details on the RX 6800 XT and then head below for more.

Leverage just a fraction of your savings to pick up the WD_BLACK SN850 M.2 NVMe SSD that’s available at Amazon for $150. With 1TB of storage in tow, the SN850 is a solid choice when it comes to gaming PC storage thanks to its 7GB/s read and write speeds. In addition to that, the PNY XLR8 16GB 4000MHz desktop RAM is another great buy, and what I personally use in my desktop for just $90.

Don’t forget that you can pick up a pre-built RTX gaming desktop for $200 off at Amazon right now, and those who prefer RTX laptops are also in luck. Acer’s Nitro 5 is down to $660 with an RTX 3050 GPU and 144Hz display, making it a solid choice for those on tighter budgets who still want to be able to play their favorite games.

GIGABYTE RX 6800 XT GPU features:

GIGABYTE AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING OC 16G graphics card delivers ultra-high frame rates and serious 4K gameplay. Get the ultimate gaming experience with powerful new compute units, amazing AMD Infinity Cache, and up to 16GB of dedicated GDDR6 memory. And, when paired with an AMD Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processor, AMD Smart Access Memory technology offers new levels of gaming performance.

