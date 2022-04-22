Nintendo officially unveils Splatoon 3 release date alongside today’s new gameplay trailer

Update: On the heels of today’s Splatoon 3 release date reveal, Nintendo has now taken to its official Twitter account to announce that all Nintendo Switch Expansion packs members can play the Splatoon 2 Octo Expansion DLC at no additional cost.

Back during February’s massive Direct presentation, Nintendo had the Splatoon 3 release date earmarked for summer 2022, but we now know the next entry in the squid shooter series is slated for September 2022 as per the tweet Nintendo just let loose on its official Twitter account. After surprisingly pushing the release date for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 ahead some three months, it would appear that Zelda Breath of the Wild 2’s delay into 2023 is shuffling the rest of the Switch lineup around a little bit. Nonetheless, we now know exactly when Splatoon 3 will hit store shelves. Head below for more details and a look at today’s new Turf War gameplay footage.

Splatoon 3 will be taking players to the Splatlands, a “sun-scorched desert inhabited by battle-hardened Inklings and Octolings” surrounding the “adrenaline-fueled heart of this dusty wasteland” known as the city of Splatsville.

Turf War returns with a series of new wrinkles alongside dangerous Salmonid bosses in the enhanced Salmon Run co-op mode. But there is also a story mode for players to enjoy in Splatoon 3 as well:

Join Agent 3 in a fight against the unruly Octarians in story mode. Discover the secrets of Alterna, the Fuzzy Ooze, and how they connect to the mode’s theme, “Return of the Mammalians.”

See more INKoming! #Splatoon3 splashes down on #NintendoSwitch 9/9!



Get an early look at the game with this fresh Turf War gameplay!



Pre-order today:https://t.co/OtjUKD0acU pic.twitter.com/2ukFbqbUbO — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 22, 2022

Alongside the September 9, 2022 Splatoon 3 release date, Nintendo also dropped a fresh new trailer filled with Turf War gameplay today. Check it out:

INKoming! Splatoon 3 splashes down on Nintendo Switch September 9th! Get an early look at the game with this fresh Turf War gameplay!

Pre-order are now live on Splatoon 3 at Amazon and elsewhere. Here’s everything you need to know about the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 launch and the latest details on The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2.

