Next big Nintendo Switch RPG: Xenoblade Chronicles 3 now coming in July + new trailer

In a strange turn of events for the video game industry these days, the next big Nintendo Switch RPG is getting its release moved up. After the announcement trailer hit back during the massive February Direct presentation, Nintendo announced the next adventure in the Monolithsoft-developed Xenoblade saga would be arriving in September 2022. But according to an official tweet from the Nintendo Twitter account today, the game will now be arriving this summer with a special edition package coming via the Nintendo Store. Head below for more details and a look at today’s new launch trailer.

Next big Nintendo Switch RPG – Xenoblade Chronicles 3

A direct follow-up to the events gamers experience in Xenoblade chronicles and 2017’s sequel, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 takes players on a journey with protagonists Noah and Mio some five years after the previous outing.

A vast world awaits in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the next game in the acclaimed RPG series from developer MONOLITHSOFT. Players will step into the roles of protagonists Noah and Mio amid turmoil between the hostile nations of Keves and Agnus. Six characters hailing from those nations will take part in a grand tale with "life" as its central theme.

Originally set for release in September 2022, the game is now being pushed up. Potentially an attempt to fill the massive hole the Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel is now leaving in the Switch lineup schedule after being officially delayed to 2023 (for what some believe to be the next hardware refresh), the next big Nintendo Switch RPG is now scheduled to hit on July 29, 2022 with Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Today’s new trailer gives us a good look at the battle system and some story hints as well what appears to be Monolithsoft really pushing the Switch hardware to the max with gorgeous visuals. Have a look for yourself:

We are also getting a special SteelBook edition exclusively on the Nintendo Store with some extra goodies:

Well, this is good news all around for RPG fans. And despite the new Zelda title getting bumped to next year, there are still plenty of notable titles on the horizon in 2022, including Mario Strikers Battle League next month, Nintendo Switch Sports at the end of this one, Live A Live, Bayonetta 3, and the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet coming later this year.

