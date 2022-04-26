Smartphone Accessories: iOttie ION 10W/7.5W fabric fast wireless charger $21, more

Amazon is offering the iOttie ION 10W/7.5W Fast Wireless Charging Kit for $21.10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $25, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen so far this year. This premium wireless charger has a “luxurious feel” thanks to its soft feathered fabric-wrapped build which can help it blend in with your home or office decor. It’s also compact, includes both the USB-C cable and charger, and even has a status indicator to show you a phone is charging. In the end, this wireless charger offers a premium build that enables you to charge most modern phones without plugging in for a convenient experience.

The iON Wireless Mini fast charging pad is a compact yet powerful wireless charging solution with elevated style. Qi wireless fast charging technology allows for charging smartphones without the need for additional cables. To charge wirelessly, simply place the device on the charging surface and charging will begin automatically. The iON Wireless Mini fast charging pad also features an anti-slip silicone pad to keep devices from sliding on the charging surface for maximum efficiency. The iON Wireless Mini fast charging pad packs powerful features in one compact and sleek design that fits any space.

