Hisense 65-Inch 120Hz Android 4K TV hits Amazon all-time low at $688 (Reg. up to $900)

Amazon is now offering the Hisense 65-Inch Class H9 Quantum Series 4K ULED Smart Android TV for $688.22 shipped. Regularly $900 or more at Amazon, today’s offer is about $12 under the previous $700 deal price and a new Amazon all-time low. Delivering 180 full array local dimming zones and a 120Hz native refresh rate, you’ll also find Dolby Vision HDR picture as well as the Dolby Atmos audio experience with up to 1,000-nits peak brightness. Alongside its four HDMI ports and Ethernet, it has a dedicated game mode as well as a voice remote for barking orders at the built-in Google virtual assistant or Alexa through connected gear. Head below for more details.

VIZIO’s 65-inch M6 Series Premium 4K UHD Quantum LED HDR Smart TV is a notable lower-cost alternative at $550 shipped on Amazon. While this model doesn’t deliver the native 120Hz refresh rate, it does have a dedicated gaming modes as well as three HDMI 2.1 jacks, a variable refresh rate (PlayStation 5 VRR support rolls out this week), and HDR10+.

Score this deal on Govee’s DreamView RGB TV Backlighting kit for your entertainment center setup, then check out this ongoing price drop on TCL’s 55-inch 2022 model 4K Google TV while it’s down at a new Amazon all-time low of $320 shipped. Just be sure to go feast your eyes on the new 2022 Samsung Frame TVs as well.

Hisense H9 Quantum Series Android 4K Smart TV features:

Unlock the power of over a billion colors perfectly expressed with Hisense H9G Quantum Series ULED Smart 4K TV, which combine incredible, ultra-bright 4K detail with Android TV for quick access to entertainment and apps

Transform your home into an entertainment powerhouse with Dolby vision HDR picture and Dolby atoms sound technologies, creating a truly cinematic experience featuring astonishing images with enhanced color and incredibly immersive audio

Full array 180 local dimming zones deliver a superior HDR experience with up to 1,000-nits peak brightness, while game mode significantly improves input lag for optimized gaming

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!