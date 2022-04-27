Hisense 65-Inch 120Hz Android 4K TV hits Amazon all-time low at $688 (Reg. up to $900)

Amazon is now offering the Hisense 65-Inch Class H9 Quantum Series 4K ULED Smart Android TV for $688.22 shipped. Regularly $900 or more at Amazon, today’s offer is about $12 under the previous $700 deal price and a new Amazon all-time low. Delivering 180 full array local dimming zones and a 120Hz native refresh rate, you’ll also find Dolby Vision HDR picture as well as the Dolby Atmos audio experience with up to 1,000-nits peak brightness. Alongside its four HDMI ports and Ethernet, it has a dedicated game mode as well as a voice remote for barking orders at the built-in Google virtual assistant or Alexa through connected gear. Head below for more details.
VIZIO’s 65-inch M6 Series Premium 4K UHD Quantum LED HDR Smart TV is a notable lower-cost alternative at $550 shipped on Amazon. While this model doesn’t deliver the native 120Hz refresh rate, it does have a dedicated gaming modes as well as three HDMI 2.1 jacks, a variable refresh rate (PlayStation 5 VRR support rolls out this week), and HDR10+.
Score this deal on Govee’s DreamView RGB TV Backlighting kit for your entertainment center setup, then check out this ongoing price drop on TCL’s 55-inch 2022 model 4K Google TV while it’s down at a new Amazon all-time low of $320 shipped. Just be sure to go feast your eyes on the new 2022 Samsung Frame TVs as well.
Hisense H9 Quantum Series Android 4K Smart TV features:
- Unlock the power of over a billion colors perfectly expressed with Hisense H9G Quantum Series ULED Smart 4K TV, which combine incredible, ultra-bright 4K detail with Android TV for quick access to entertainment and apps
- Transform your home into an entertainment powerhouse with Dolby vision HDR picture and Dolby atoms sound technologies, creating a truly cinematic experience featuring astonishing images with enhanced color and incredibly immersive audio
- Full array 180 local dimming zones deliver a superior HDR experience with up to 1,000-nits peak brightness, while game mode significantly improves input lag for optimized gaming
