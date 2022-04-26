Govee’s DreamView RGB TV Backlighting kit comes within $8 of the all-time low at $107.50

The official Govee storefront on Amazon is offering its DreamView LED Light Strip and Light Bar TV Backlighting Kit for $107.49 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally listed for $150, this 28% discount comes within $8 of the all-time low that we’ve seen. Coming with a 12.5-foot strip of RGB LEDs and two RGBIC light bars, you will be able to create an immersive TV watching experience. The included camera uses colors it detects from your TV to set the colors and lighting of the light bars and LED strip. Not only can it sync with the video, but it can also react to audio using the built-in microphone. Once you connect the system to Wi-Fi, you will be able to use Alexa and Assistant to control the lighting and the Govee Home app will give you access to preset scenes and the ability to make your own scenes. Keep reading for more.

If you want to have just light bars, Govee sells the Smart RGBICWW Light Bar 2-pack for $65. You will be able to connect these lights to Wi-Fi just like the kit above and use Alexa and Assistant to set the color, brightness, and more. There are a lot of options for mounting these light bars too. They can stand upright with an included stand as well as be mounted vertically or horizontally with a bracket. The internal microphone will allow these light bars to react and “dance” to music. The Govee Home app gives you complete control over these lights with timers and schedules.

While you’re looking at TV accessories, check out this limited-time deal on the Yamaha Audio ATS-2090 Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer at $160. It is in refurbished condition but comes with a 2-year warranty from Yamaha and you’re saving $200 off a new version. This deal lasts only for today, April 26, so be sure to jump on it before it’s gone!

Govee DreamView TV Backlighting Kit features:

Double the DreamView Experience: This kit combines the LED TV backlights of our basic DreamView system with 2 smart light bars for even fuller reactive atmosphere lighting that takes any home theater or gaming setup to the next level.

Intelligent Color Sensing: With the 1080p Colorsense Camera, LED backlights, and 2 LED RGB light bars, our color changing smart atmosphere lights react with all your entertainment content in real time.

Energizing Multi-Color RGBIC Effects: Govee DreamView contains embedded independent control (IC) chips, which allow groups of LEDs to be individually controlled, allowing for a multiple colors to be simultaneously projected onto the walls behind.

