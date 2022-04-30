Anker’s Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC Earbuds see 1-day discount to low of $100 (Save $70)

Today only, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC Earbuds for $99.99 shipped in all four styles. Marking a new Amazon low, you’re looking at $70 in savings from the usual $170 price tag while beating our previous mention by $30. Arriving as a notable alternative to the likes of Apple or Samsung’s flagship earbuds, the new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro enter in four fresh colorways. Alongside sporting personalized active noise cancellation there’s 32 hours of battery life thanks to the Qi-enabled charging case with a platform-agnostic focus. Get a closer look at all of the features on Anker’s latest flagship earbuds in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Another one of Anker’s latest personal listening offerings is also on sale today, with the Soundcore Life P3 ANC Earbuds dropping to $63.99 at Amazon. This is 20% off the usual $80 price tag and marking the second-best price to date. Available in five different styles, the more colorful designs pair with the inclusion of active noise cancellation at an even more affordable price tag. Adjustable EQ settings in the companion app let you personalize the sound profile and the Qi-enabled charging case packs up to 35-hour battery life. Check out our launch coverage for a closer look.

Earlier in the week, Anker launched a new mid-week sale yesterday that’s packed with markdowns on smartphone essentials. Ranging from rare discounts on MagSafe gear to other accessories starting at $13, you’ll want to check out all of the highlights right here.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC Earbuds features:

Liberty 3 Pro offers you unprecedented levels of customization. HearID ANC analyzes in-ear pressure and the way noise moves in your ears to create a personalized noise cancelling profile. HearID Sound intelligently tests your hearing and creates a tailor-made sound profile that’s unique to your ears. Listen to your favorite tunes in Hi-Res Audio Wireless quality sound. Liberty 3 Pro noise cancelling earbuds support LDAC mode, a Bluetooth codec which transfers 3x more data to preserve details and sound quality.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!