Pad & Quill’s regularly $120 handmade leather cable organizer folio now down at $76 shipped

Pad & Quill is now offering its handcrafted Classic Leather TechFolio Cord Organizer for $76.03 shipped using code PQ15 at checkout. Regularly $120 and currently marked down to $89.50, the code above will knock an additional 15% off for the lowest price we can find. This is also slightly below the previous sale price we saw in the brand’s ongoing spring sale. Available in three leather colorways, it provides a luxurious home for your cables, chargers, business cards, and more with a dedicated Apple Pencil slot and a design that certainly wouldn’t look out of place in the board room. The handmade American full-grain leather exterior is joined by a wool felt interior with marine-grade stitching, a rivet closure, and a discreet signature from the artisan that made it. Get more details in our launch coverage and head below for more.

If the leather treatment and handcrafted-quality aren’t overly important to you, take a look at the Bellroy Tech Kit. The cable and accessory organizer features a zippered enclosure with plenty of space for your charging gear and more at $59 shipped in four different colorways. “Magnetic slip pocket fit a power bank, stretch mesh pockets store bits and pieces, and the floating wall features a elastic cable organizer.” Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

If you’re on the search for some new charging solutions, be sure to check out Anker’s new Nano II 100W GaN model as well as its 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank with 20W USB-C charging. Then dive into this new all-time low on Spigen’s 65W GaN III 4-port USB hub. Now available at $42 shipped, it delivers USB-C and USB-A ports as well as the ability to charge four different devices at once.

Pad & Quill Leather TechFolio Cord Organizer:

You no longer need to wonder where that one cord is located with this carefully designed cord organizer. The same goes for the eternally lost Apple Pencil or stylus. Just slip it right into its secure pocket and worry no more. The large zipper compartment fits either a laptop charging brick, cord, or hard drive. On top of that pocket, we have two more pockets for last-minute small cables. We’ve even included a magnetic leather closure to make everything feel tucked in, friendly, and safe.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!