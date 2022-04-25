Anker’s new Nano II 100W GaN charger is 30% smaller than Apple’s 96W adapter, now available

After being first revealed back at CES, Anker’s latest addition to its stable of chargers is finally available. Enter the new Nano II 100W, a USB-C power adapter centered around the brand’s GaN II charging technology. Sporting a three-port design with an ultra-compact build, it’s 30% smaller than Apple’s comparative wall adapter and is now available for purchase.

Anker’s new Nano II 100W GaN charger has arrived

First revealed at the Anker CES 2022 showcase back in January, there’s a new flagship charger in town. Joining the rest of the brand’s GaN chargers that come in all power capacities and form-factors, the latest steps up to deliver one of the more capable offerings. Built into a three-port design with folding AC plug, the new Nano II 100W can handle topping off everything from an iPhone to M1 Pro MacBook Pro.

Headlining its array of charging options is the main 100W USB-C port. Leveraging GaN II technology, it can handle refueling more capable devices like Apple’s MacBooks. Below is a secondary USB-C port that can also handle the 100W max output. And to round out the package is a 22.5W USB-A slot.

On top of being able to dish out that much power with a single device plugged in, the Anker Nano II 100W can handle refueling up to three products at a time. That will cut the speeds down across the board, but it makes quite the versatile addition to your everyday carry or a way to slim down your desk setup.

Aside from all of the actual charging speeds, the biggest perk that Anker is packing into its new Nano II 100W is the size. Packing three ports and 100W of power into any wall adapter is going to be a compelling spec sheet on its own, which is why the compact form-factor of Anker’s latest is even more impressive. Clocking in at a fraction of the size of Apple’s official 96W adapter, Anker’s manages to deliver two extra ports and even some extra juice while taking up 30% less room in your everyday carry.

All of that charging tech earns the new Anker Nano II 100W one of the steeper price tags amongst its charging lineup. Clocking in at $76, you’re paying a premium, even for just how reputable Anker is. You can order it now from Anker’s official Amazon storefront.

9to5Toys’ Take

We’ve gone hands on with Anker’s previously-released GaN chargers when the new standard rolled out last summer. As a bit of a spoiler from our coverage, we were quite impressed with the pricing and value offered by those more iPhone- and iPad-oriented adapters. Now with the Nano II 100W, Anker is fully stepping up to the flagship Mac side of things and delivering even more functionality into the mix to complement the extra juice.

