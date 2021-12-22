Pad & Quill launches new handmade TechFolio leather and wool cord organizers at 15% off

Pad & Quill is introducing a pair of new TechFolio leather cord organizers. Handmade with a 25-year warranty attached, these new folios are designed to provide a luxurious and well-made home for all of your cables, chargers, cards, AirTag holders, and more. And best of all, both the classic standard model as well as the larger PRO variant are available at 15% off with shipping starting this week. Head below for all of the details.

New Pad & Quill Techfolio Leather Cord Organizers

Both of the new Pad & Quill Techfolio Leather Cord Organizers features the brand’s usual use of American full-grain leather with woolen textile interiors and UV-resistant, nylon stitching. You’ll also find a hidden pocket for cards, a dedicated slot for your Apple Pencil, zippered pockets, a secure rivet closure, and a discreet signature from the artisan that made it.

The main differences between the Classic TechFolio Leather Cord Organizer and the larger Techfolio PRO Leather is really just size, pocket count, and the price. But you can also use code PQ15 at checkout to knock 15% off both them right now:

While the listings mention both models are shipping on December 23, 2021, there does not appear to any guarantee deliveries will arrive in time for Christmas. You’ve been warned.

More details from Pad & Quill:

The organizer is made with beautiful American full-grain leather that ages and tells your story over time. The interior is lined with a soft woolen-like textile that is lovely to use, cleanable, and strikingly handsome when paired with our legendary Pad & Quill leathers. This travel cord organizer boasts an incredible 21 pockets & compartment to accommodate most professionals’ needs and the kitchen sink. All that function folds up into a beautiful slim tech carrying case that holds way more than meets the eye.

