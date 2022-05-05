Nike’s latest sale takes up to 40% off spring workout attire, running shoes, much more

Rikka Altland -
FashionNike
Shop now 40% off

Nike is refreshing its New Markdowns sale today with a fresh batch of savings to fully ring in spring, all at up to 40% off. Delivering the first notable discounts since back in March before the season fully changed, shipping is free across the board with a Nike+ membership, which is free to join here. Warmer weather is officially in full effect now across most of the country and if your outdoor runs and workouts could mean you could use some new gear, Nike is helping you update your wardrobe. Ranging from some of its most iconic shoes like Air Force 1s and even its self-lacing Adapt kicks to sweat-wicking workout wear and more, all of our top picks are detailed down below.

Top masc picks

Top fem picks

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nike

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Rachio 3 sprinkler controller makes your watering effic...
Nintendo eShop spring sale now live from $2: DOOM, SEGA...
Bird Bike with 50-mile range returns to all-time low at...
CASETiFY launches best sale of 2022 with 20% off huge c...
Dyna-Glo’s 36-inch charcoal smoker is perfect for...
meross HomeKit Wi-Fi Color Smart Bulb 2-pack drops unde...
Save 15% on the Skytech Siege 3.0 Gaming Desktop
Govee’s Glide Wall Light Kit spices up your gamin...
Load more...
Show More Comments