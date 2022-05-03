Ninja Foodi oven-safe pots and pans cookware sets now up to $100 off at Amazon from $140

Alongside a host of discounted Ninja cookers, air fryers, and blenders, Amazon is now offering some solid price drops on its cookware sets. First up, we have the Ninja C38000 Foodi NeverStick Premium 8-Piece Cookware Set for $229.99 shipped. Regularly $270, this is $40 off the going rate and matching the Amazon 2022 low. This the lowest total we have tracked since the November 2021 price drop and the best we can find. Featuring a design that won’t “stick, chip or flake,” these pots and pans have been heat treated at 30,000-degrees with a hard-anodized exterior. They deliver an oven-safe design (up to 500 degrees), double-riveted stainless steel handles, and tempered glass lids with a stainless steel rims “to lock in moisture.” Head below for more details and additional Ninja cookware sets that are now marked down.

More Ninja cookware deals:

In other kitchen deals to kick off the month of May, Amazon is now offering Keurig’s K-Mini Coffee Maker at the best price of the year alongside a new all-time low on Chefman’s sleek digital TurboFry Touch Air Fryer. Just be sure to scope out today’s Gold Box Roborock robotic vacuum deals from $160 shipped so you don’t have to take care of all the chores yourself this spring and summer.

Ninja C38000 Foodi NeverStick cookware features:

NEVERSTICK DIFFERENCE: Won’t stick, chip or flake. Super-heated at 30,000°F, plasma ceramic particles are fused to the surface of the pan, creating a super-hard, textured surface that interlocks with our exclusive coating for a superior bond.

10 YEAR GUARANTEE: NeverStick Technology is an exclusive nonstick coating designed to withstand high-heat cooking and aggressive scrubbing, and to deliver easy food release day after day without sticking.* *When used as directed.

HARD-ANODIZED EXTERIOR: This premium cookware has an extremely durable shot-blasted, hard-anodized exterior that resists scratches like stainless steel.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!