JBL’s 2021 Live ANC Free and PRO+ wireless earbuds now up to $105 off starting from $45

Today only, Woot is offering up to 70% off JBL wireless earbuds. You can land the JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds for $44.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $150 and now available in three colorways, this a massive $105 price drop, well under the $90 sale price at Amazon right now and the best we can find. They have never dropped below $75 at Amazon since going up for sale there in June of 2021. The 6.8mm dynamic drivers and JBL signature sound is joined by active noise cancellation tech as well as TalkThru and Ambient Aware to let conversations and other sound through when needed. You’re looking at up to 21 hours of wireless battery life with the included Qi-compatible charging case alongside touch controls to manage phone calls, playback, and your access to Google Assistant or Alexa. More deals and details below.

Woot is also offering a great deal on the higher-end JBL LIVE PRO+ True Wireless Adaptive Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones at $89.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $180 and currently selling for $150 at Amazon where they have never dropped below $90, this is the lowest price we can find at 50% off. This set ups the battery life to 28 hours with more substantial noise cancellation options as well as larger 11mm drivers and voice-activated access to virtual assistants.

We are also tracking one of the very first price drops on Apple’s Beats Fit Pro as well as this offer on Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds with 30 hours of battery life from $140 shipped. Just be sure to dive into our headphones hub for more and then check out the brand new all-new MOMENTUM 3 earbuds from Sennheiser with adaptive noise cancellation. Pre-orders are now live and they will begin shipping early next week. Get a closer look right here.

JBL Live Free NC+ features:

JBL SIGNATURE SOUND: Make the everyday extraordinary with these earbuds. 6.8mm dynamic drivers power great JBL Signature Sound. These headphones might be small, but they deliver some serious power.

ACTIVE NOISE CANCELLING WITH SMART AMBIENT: No noise and zero distractions with Active Noise Cancelling in these BT earphones, so you can get on with enjoying the groove. If you do need to chat, TalkThru and Ambient Aware allow for natural conversations and total awareness of your surroundings, without taking your earbuds out.

UP TO 21H BATTERY WITH WIRELESS CHARGING: No-one wants to be without their music.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!