Rare discount on LEGO’s Ideas Home Alone set assembles the McCallister house at a new low

We may be well into spring, but Zavvi is now offering a rare discount on one of LEGO’s more unique festive-themed creations. Discounting the Ideas Home Alone set for only the second time, it is now down to $214.99 shipped with code HOMEALONE at checkout. Down from the usual $250 price tag, the $35 in savings stack up to the best price to date. Having just launched last fall, this LEGO Ideas creation was voted in by fans and stacks up to 3,955 pieces. Recreating the iconic McCallister’s House from Home Alone, the set is packed with details and callbacks to the film including a fully-furnished interior. Not to mention, a series of exclusive minifigures headlined by Kevin and the Wet Bandits. Our launch coverage details everything else you’ll need to know, as well.

Whether you can enjoy Home Alone any time of the year or just want to scoop this one up at an all-time low ahead of the holidays this year, today’s discount is as good as it gets. Though if you want to catch up on what’s next from LEGO Ideas while you wait for this discounted creation to be delivered, go dive into our coverage of the best fan-made creations from April.

As far as the latest from LEGO goes, today we got a first look at the upcoming Transformers Optimus Prime which was officially confirmed for a June 1 launch. While we wait for all of the official pictures to drop in the near future, there’s also a collection of other summer 2022 sets headlined by the 1,500-piece Architecture Great Pyramid of Giza set.

LEGO Ideas Home Alone features:

Relive a family-favourite Christmas comedy movie with this LEGO Ideas Home Alone House Set (21330) for play and display. The LEGO McCallisters’ house is packed with instantly recognizable details and delightful features to recreate hilarious scenes. There is everything you need to stage Kevin’s fake Christmas party, a basement furnace with a LEGO light brick, iron-drop function, swinging paint cans, collapsible shelves, zip line from the attic to the treehouse and more. Each level of the house is detachable, and the walls and roof open up for easy access.

