April’s best LEGO Ideas include Howl’s Moving Castle, an old train shed, and more

Spring has been quiet on the official LEGO Ideas front, but we’re still ending April by taking a look at three of our favorite fan-made models from the platform. As we eagerly await the upcoming Starry Night set that should be arriving any day now, this month we’re checking out three intricate models including an iconic Studio Ghibli build, a medieval castle, and even something for LEGO train lovers.

Howl’s Moving Castle headlines April’s best LEGO Ideas

Every so often a new Studio Ghibli creation starts making the rounds on LEGO Ideas, and for April we couldn’t help but highlight this extremely detailed version of Howl’s Moving Castle by creator FirstOrderLuka. Bringing the iconic walking residence to life in brick-built form, this model is packed with as many little greebles and details as physically possible for the side. Every inch is covered in some form of interesting part usage that stacks up to deliver a build as eye-catching as they come.

While previous builds inspired by the anime flicks haven’t made it to become full sets, this LEGO version of Howl’s Moving Castle really should be the first to break the Ideas curse. Nearly 1,500 builders are in the same boat as me, giving the product over 580 days to gain the rest of its required votes.

Fishing in Muddy Waters

Castle builds never fail to excite on LEGO Ideas, and for April this Fishing in Muddy Waters model from creator Ralf Ranghaal was easily one of the best creations out there. All of the intricate stonework packed into the project immediately caught my eye, but then the rest of the potential kit sealed the deal. I adore the way the two trees turned out, not to mention the roof on the main building.

While the creator notes that this model would be difficult to get the full LEGO Ideas treatment as is, I would love to see what a professional designer could do with this as the starting point. It’s such an interesting blueprint for a creation that I can’t help but cheer to see just where it would end up upon hitting store shelves. Sure LEGO designers sometimes get a lot of flack for changing an Ideas submission too much, but this is one case where there’s so much potential to add things. At least as long as all of the charm that Ralf Ranghaal packed in wasn’t lost.

This Ideas project still has over 2 years to lock-in the rest of the required 10,000 supporters. Though with over 6,600 votes so far, it shouldn’t be a problem for this kit to end up in the next LEGO Ideas review round.

Old Train Engine Shed is another LEGO Ideas April highlight

LEGO builders and train fanatics also have something exciting to hopefully look forward to, as the last Ideas model we’re fighting for April falls to Mind the Brick’s Old Train Engine Shed. We often see builders looking to submit their take on the next Creator Modular building to expand your brick-built city, but this lovely little bit takes a smaller approach to add some charm into your layout. I love the detail packed into the vignette-style model, with everything from the shed itself and its brick exterior to the power lines and more really standing out.

Mind the Brick is now stranger to the LEGO Ideas platform, and hopefully all of that experience will pay off towards turning the current 3,700 supporters into the required 10,000. There’s still well over 500 days left to make that happen, so hopefully it won’t be long before we report on the Train Shed hitting the milestone.

Future LEGO Ideas kits to look forward to

Alongside these three creations that are hoping to become official sets someday, April also saw something of a record number of new projects reach the 10,000-supporter milestone on LEGO Ideas. Here are all of the projects that were locked in for April:

As always, if you’d like to someday bring any of these creations highlighted in the best LEGO Ideas for February to your own collection, be sure to head over to each of the projects’ pages to give your vote of support. And, if you’d like to submit your own LEGO Idea for us to feature, be sure to go say hi on Twitter!

More of the best LEGO Ideas projects

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow as well as on our Instagram and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO products from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!