LEGO officially confirms Hasbro collaboration in the works; Optimus Prime rolling out in June

Today, the LEGO Group has officially confirmed that its rumored partnership with Hasbro is in fact on the horizon. Rolling out later this summer, the two iconic toy companies will be joining forces to assemble a brick-built version of Optimus Prime in LEGO form. While we wait for an official reveal, everything you need to know about the Transformer is detailed down below.

LEGO confirms Hasbro partnership; Optimus Prime on the way

Back in February we reported for the first time that the LEGO Group would be bring the leader of the Autobots into brick-built form later this year. Now taking to its official Twitter account, the company has officially confirmed that not only is it partnering with Hasbro, but that the collaboration will specifically include a new Optimus Prime set.

While not all too much is shown off in the teaser trailer, the confirmation for fans that LEGO will be channeling some of the Allspark power to release a Transformers set is welcomed news. Especially after how unconvincing the original reports were earlier in the year. It will be launching sometime in June, though a specific date has yet to be mentioned. We first reported that June 1 should be the release date, and that seems all the more likely now.

Even without the LEGO Group formally announcing the new Optimus Prime Transformers set, 9to5Toys can still confirm the rest of the details on the creation. For starters, the Autobot will stack up to 1,508 pieces and arrives as set number 10302. The build will be based around the original G1 Optimus Prime, which can actually transform between robot and truck modes.

Though don’t get your hopes up for too much articulation. Each of the arms will be fully posable, but there aren’t any knee joints for the LEGO robot to pull off more unique action poses. It is always the biggest critique of brick-built mechs that most lack any movement in the knees, and unfortunately not even the likes of LEGO and Hasbro teaming up could prevent it. This likely is necessary to pull of the over 13-inch-tall design, which remind you can still transform! So I suppose some sacrifices did have to be made, and you can’t have a Transformers without the signature play feature.

The LEGO Group will also be including some accessories with the build like a jetpack and some of the bot’s other iconic weaponry from the original series such as the Ion Blaster and Energon Axe. To top it all off, one of the UCS-style display plaques will be thrown in to complete the set.

Pricing is the one aspect of the upcoming LEGO Optimus Prime that 9to5Toys is not yet certain on. We do know that it will be listed at €169.99 across the pond, which should mean that the kit should end up entering in the $200 range here in the states. Though with less than a month until this one hits store shelves, let alone the week or so until we see an official announcement, it won’t be too much longer until we see this highly awaited set revealed in its full glory.

In the meantime, be sure to check out some of the other LEGO 2022 summer news.

