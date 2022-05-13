Venture beyond Dream Land as Kirby 64 now scheduled to hit Switch Online next week

Nintendo took to its official Twitter feed to announced Kirby 64 for Switch Online. After Kirby’s latest adventure to the Forgotten Land received solid reviews while delivering the titular character’s first true jump into three dimensions, Nintendo will be dishing up a chance for its Expansion tier subscribers to revisit the N64-era Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards via its online service later this month. Head below for more details and a closer look at the brand new launch trailer as well.

Kirby 64 for Switch Online hits this month

Alongside the Nintendos Switch Online launch titles, Nintendo has since added games like Mario Golf as well as The Legend of Zelda Majora’s Mask and ushered in Banjo-Kazooie’s triumphant return to its hardware. And now, the fifteenth addition to its N64 library, Nintendo is ready the launch of Kirby 64 for Switch Online.

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards originally released back in 2000 for Nintendo 64 and was developed by Nintendo’s HAL Laboratory. It was the first in the series to introduce 3D graphics, although the game is played from a sort of 2.5D perspective. The game was the very first title in the series to introduce Power Combos – the ability to absorb your enemy’s abilities and then combine them with others for even more powerful and wide-ranging attacks and the like.

Take a closer look at the new Kirby 64 for Switch Online launch trailer below:

Venture beyond Dream Land. Stop the hungering Dark Matter. The Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards game, originally released for the N64 system, is available on May 20th for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members.

See more Inhale enemies and combine their abilities in #Kirby's adventure beyond Dream Land! ⭐



Dozens of puffed-up special powers await you in Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, floating onto #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 5/20! #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/4YtfIZ2Cnl — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 13, 2022

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards will hit Nintendo’s service on May 20, 2022, alongside the game’s multiplayer mini games that will available to play locally or online. As with all of the N64 (and SEGA Genesis) titles in the library, the standard Switch Online subscription (still marked down to $18.59 in digital form at Amazon) won’t cut it, you’ll need to be an Expansion Pass member to access them.

