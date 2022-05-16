Funko POP! light-up Baby Yoda Seeing Stone figure hits Amazon low at $14.50 (30% off)

Amazon is now offering the Funko POP! Deluxe Star Wars The Mandalorian – The Child Using the Force figure for $14.69 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $21, this is 30% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Set atop a Seeing Stone, Grogu stands 4.75-inches tall – slightly larger than your average Funko POP! vinyl figure – using the “Force to reach out to other Jedi who can potentially sense the call and offer help.” This one also stands out with a pair of AA batteries to power the on-board lights and sounds it emits into your Star Wars collection. More details below.

If the larger and more feature-rich model isn’t getting you excited, you’ll find some of the standard issue The Child Funko POP! figures on Amazon starting from under $9 Prime shipped right here. There are several different editions of the most adorable Jedi in the universe going for at least a few bucks under the price of today’s new Amazon all-time low above.

Funko POP! The Child Using the Force features:

Seated on a Seeing Stone, Grogu uses for the Force to reach out to other Jedi who can potentially sense the call and offer help. Complete your collection of STAR WARS The Mandalorian with Pop! Deluxe Grogu Using the Force

This special figure also emits sounds and lights up when activated, adding to the atmosphere of your collection’s display!

Two AA batteries are included with this collectible figure. Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 4.75-inches tall.

