Microsoft giving away 12 LEGO Star Wars Xbox Series S consoles in celebration of May the 4th

Right now, Microsoft is running a giveaway to win a limited-edition LEGO Star Wars-themed Xbox Series S and controller to celebrate May the 4th. The giveaway runs through May 31, 2022, and you must be 18 years or older in order to enter.

Today is May the 4th, and everyone knows what that means: Star Wars everything. Microsoft is getting in on the action by launching its latest Xbox giveaway. Earlier in the year, Xbox held a giveaway for a Sonic-themed Xbox Series S console and two fuzzy controllers to celebrate the upcoming release of the second Sonic movie. Now Microsoft is looking to give away 12 Xbox Series S consoles with controllers that are themed to the new LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga game. Each console has its own unique design for Rey, BB-8, Finn, Kylo Ren, Yoda, Stormtrooper, Darth Maul, Boba Fett, Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, R2-D2, and Chewbacca. Each of these characters is playable within the game, and now you have an opportunity to bring them into the real world. If you want to learn more about the game, be sure to check out our hands-on review.

How do I enter the giveaway?

Follow and RT with #LegoStarWarsXboxSweepstakes and #Maythe4th for a chance to win 1 of 12 LEGO Star Wars Xbox Series S Custom Console and Controllers.



Age 18+. Ends 5/31/22. Rules: https://t.co/t5NJGuwaJt pic.twitter.com/QIrpmvC0hE — Xbox (@Xbox) May 4, 2022

Entering the giveaway is simple. You’ll need to have a Twitter account; that part is pretty self-explanatory. Next, you will need to follow the official Xbox Twitter account. Along with being a requirement, this will allow the company to direct message you in the event you are one of the 12 winners, and you will be kept up to date on future giveaways as well. Finally, you’ll need to retweet the main giveaway tweet with the hashtags LegoStarWarsSweepstakes and Maythe4th. In order to qualify for the giveaway, you must be at least 18 years or older and live in an Xbox Live supported region (check here to see if you are). The entry period for the giveaway started May 4 at 7 a.m. PT and closes May 31 at 8 p.m. PT. Potential winners will be contacted within 14 days of the entry period through DMs, as previously mentioned.

LEGO games have always had a special place with me. I haven’t had the opportunity to play the latest Star Wars game, but I have heard nothing but good things. Microsoft giving away these limited-edition consoles is a great way to celebrate May the 4th, and the designs are nice and minimalistic. With the Sonic-themed console and controllers that were given away earlier this year and now these consoles, I’m looking forward to seeing what Microsoft does next.

