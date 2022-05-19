Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Hyperforma, iWriter, Castle of White Night, more

It’s time for your Thursday edition of the the best Mac and iOS app deals by way of Apple’s digital storefronts. Just make sure to scope out this morning’s price drop on the 4-pack of Air Tags as well as our Apple deal hub featuring deals on AirPods 3, new all-time lows on 13-inch M1 MacBook Pros from $1,050, and Nomad’s just-released Sport Slim Apple Watch band. Today’s discounted app collection is headlined by titles such as Hyperforma, Word Watch, iWriter, Castle of White Night, Here Be Dragons, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: Word Watch – Keyword Search: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iSafeCharge+: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Code App: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma Premium: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: This Is the Police 2: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Here Be Dragons: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Ukulele Tuner Pro and Chords: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: ProPaint -Image & Photo Editor: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Great Photo App: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Frontline AR: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: FoodyLife : The Food Diary App: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Photo Editor & Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: hyperPad Visual Coding on iPad: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Crying Suns: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: ProShot: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: dB meter – noise measure: FREE (Reg. $3)

The civilization of the past vanishes, leaving behind only the Ancient Network. 256 years later, an anonymous explorer descends into its cold depths. Venture into a journey through the endless empty cyberspace, inspired by the works of William Gibson, Dan Simmons and Peter Watts. Immerse into the Ancient Network and uncover the secrets of the vanished civilization. Communicate with the Titanic Interfaces and hack their secured Forms. Secrets hidden in the Network are waiting for you.