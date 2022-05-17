Nomad’s just-released Sport Slim Apple Watch band sees launch day discount to $50

Earlier today, Nomad launched the latest addition to its stable of Apple Watch accessories with the new Sport Slim Band, and it’s already on sale. Dropping in price across all four colorways, the new release is down to $49.95. Shipping varies per order. Marking the first discount on this just-released accessory, today’s offer is down from the usual $60 price tag for a limited time in order to deliver $10 in savings and of course a new all-time low. Nomad’s new Sport Slim Band outfits your Apple Watch with a premium FKM fluoroelastomer rubber build that is completely waterproof. On top of a thinner design compared to the original, there’s also added ventilation channels and a custom stainless steel closure pin. You can get a closer look at what to expect in our launch hands-on review if you’re not convinced.

Nomad Sport Slim Band features:

Sport Slim Band is lightweight on your wrist, but maintains the durability of a larger band. Made of flexible FKM rubber and designed with a low-profile pin-and-tuck closing mechanism, Sport Slim Band easily transitions from workout to workday.

