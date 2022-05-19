Today’s best game deals: LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga hits Amazon low at $48.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the new LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for $48.47 shipped on Nintendo Switch. Regularly $60, this is a new Amazon all-time and the lowest price we have tracked on the North American version fo the game. If you’re intersted wont he latest LEGO title from a galaxy far, far away, you might want to do it now before it sells out. As you’ll know from our hands-on review of the game, this one delivers a block-built experience spanning all nine saga films. From podracing on Tatooine from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace to Rey’s adventures in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the ability to “seamlessly travel to any planet, in any order, at any time,” this one really is worth a look for fans of the sci-fi epic. Head below for deals on FIFA 22, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy, Disney Afternoon Collection, Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection, Alan Wake Remastered, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

***Sony unveils new PlayStation Plus game lineup

Pre-orders:

Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60

Splatoon 3 pre-order $60

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60

Live A Live pre-order $50

Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60

Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June

Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters

Classic Sonic games come to modern hardware in new SEGA Origins collection this summer

Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass, starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins

Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate

Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library

Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirmed (again), but you’re not going to like it

PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way

How to create folders on Switch with the new ‘Groups’ feature

First look at Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy gameplay

