New leaks suggest Nintendo Switch Online Game Boy titles might still be on the way

Back in September of last year rumors surfaced that Nintendo was readying some of its classic handheld games to appear on its current-generation console, and now new leaks seem to suggest a potential Nintendo Switch Online Game Boy service is still in the works. Last fall it looked as though Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles were headed to Nintendo’s Online service, but soon after that it announced the new Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis Expansion tier instead. And now, it appears the Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance titles you were waiting for might still be on the way. More details are below.

Nintendo Switch Online Game Boy titles on the way?

Files have been leaked onto 4chan with images suggesting internal Nintendo development teams are hard at work and potentially far along on Game Boy emulation software. More specifically, according to Twitter user @trashbandatcoot, a GBA emulator internally referred to as “Sloop” alongside a Game Boy variant known as “Hiyoko” have surfaced online. Both of these are developed by an in-house Nintendo team known as NERD (Nintendo European Research & Development). The European based software engineers out of Paris are previously responsible for plenty of official Nintendo emulations over the years, not the least of which appeared as part of Nintendo console re-releases (NES and SNES Classic Mini) as well as the emulation that brought Super Mario 3D All-Stars to life.

See more So Nintendo's official Game Boy Advance emulator for the Nintendo Switch just leaked. Now it's just a matter of waiting for NSO to add GBA. pic.twitter.com/mEJcKrRtzL — Trash_Bandatcoot (@trashbandatcoot) April 18, 2022

See more And here's some screenshots of it actually working if anyone is curious lol. pic.twitter.com/RcAULaFX07 — Trash_Bandatcoot (@trashbandatcoot) April 18, 2022

And here are more details on the emulators themselves:

See more …called Sloop, and the 7z archive is called Hiyoko, which is a Game Boy emulator, with all Game Boy games being separate applications. These emulators are developed by NERD (Nintendo Europe Research & Development), and are both functional, albeit with a few bugs. (2/?) pic.twitter.com/RRUAVvz2BX — Trash_Bandatcoot (@trashbandatcoot) April 18, 2022

While there is no official confirmation from Nintendo at this point, and everything here should certainly be taken with a grain of salt, this isn’t the first time rumors of Game Boy titles coming to Switch Online have made headlines. Many folks thought they might appear ahead of the N64 and Genesis games, and it looks like they could still be on the way in some shape or form. Here’s to hoping they don’t land in the more expensive Expansion tier if that is the case.

