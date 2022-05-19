Walmart+ Weekend takes on Amazon Prime Day with 3-day savings event in June

As things begin to fall into place for Amazon’s Prime Day celebration, Walmart is now aiming its sights on holding a mid-year shopping event of its own. Launching in June, the 3-day sale known as the Walmart+ Weekend will be kicking off all of the summer savings.

Walmart+ Weekend dishing out summer deals in June

Moving on from its usual Deals for Days sale we’ve seen in years past, the upcoming Walmart+ Weekend will be taking the same time spot to start off the summer savings. Everything for the event is slated to run over the course of three days, with all of the limited-time savings beginning to go live on Thursday, June 2 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. As you’d expect from the name, you’ll then have through the end of the weekend to shop the savings which end on Sunday, June 5 come 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET.

You’ll of course need to be enrolled in Walmart+, the company’s Prime-like subscription service in order to lock-in the savings. This is a departure from previous shopping events, like last year’s Black Friday and the usual Deals for Days celebration.

Another thing that’s worth noting is that the Walmart+ Weekend is going to be dishing out more rapid fire deals versus the typical day, or even the week-long promotions we tend to see in these kinds of events. Walmart specifically notes that the best offers won’t be live for very long, and will likely sell out quite quickly after going life.

Here are some highlights from just a few different categories, though we expect to see everything from tech and toys to home goods and more included in the Walmart+ Weekend shopping event.

Electronics

Gateway R7 Laptop was $449, will be $399 – $50 off

Hisense 43-inch 4K TV was $258, will be $198 – 23% off

Samsung A50 Soundbar was $179, will be $129 – 28% off

Apparel

Champion Women’s Lightweight Tee was $30, will be $15 – 50% off

Burnside Men’s Board Short was $42, will be $19.95 – 53% off

Michael Kors Tote Bag was $197, will be $146.52 – 26% off

Levi’s Boys 2-piece Outfit was $44, will be $22 – 50% off

For the Home

Keurig K Compact Black was $89, will be $49 – 45% off

Gourmia 8QT Air Fryer was $99, will be $59 – 40% off

Anchorage Queen Upholstered Bed was $279, will be $199 – 28% off

Larissa Sofa was $449, will be $349 – 22% off

9to5Toys‘ take

While Amazon is known for setting the pace of the summer shopping season, Walmart is getting even more aggressive for 2022. The Walmart+ Weekend certainly looks to be giving Amazon a run for its money, though we’ll see if locking discounts behind the subscription service will be enough to switch customers over.

