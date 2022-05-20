Pad & Quill debuts gorgeous new hand-stitched leather wallet iPhone 13 case at 15% off

Alongside its ongoing spring sale, Pad & Quill is introducing its new leather wallet iPhone 13 case today. The latest iteration on its gorgeous Bella Fino folio-style leather wallet cases comes by way of the new LeatherSafe variant with that same handcrafted attention to detail we have come to love from the brand. You’ll find some classy new stitching details, an enhanced protective polycarbonate interior, American leather construction, and the usual discrete signature by the artisan that made your case. Head below for a closer look and more details on the new Pad & Quill Bella Fino leather wallet iPhone 13 case.

New Bella Fino leather wallet iPhone 13 case

Last we heard from the brand’s 2022 release schedule, it introduced its first new leather Apple Watch band in years with the Single Tour leather treatment just after seeing its most gorgeous leather and felt iPad Pro case yet and the luxurious new Valet Leather 14 and 16-inch MacBook Bags. But now it is turning its attention back to Apple’s latest-generation flagship handsets with an arguably even more beautiful take on its Bella Fino design.

The Pad & Quill leather wallet iPhone 13 case features full-grain American hide in chestnut, galloper black, and whiskey colorways with an almost navy interior housing several card slots and cash pocket.

When we set out to make a minimalist style leather wallet case, we wanted to craft something by hand, use only the best leathers we could find, and include features that make using the case a genuine joy. Our artisan’s started with American full-grain leather and robust stitching thread and put together a beautiful, compact wallet design that both protects and, dare we say, adorns your iPhone 13…

The fold-over, wallet-style case houses an enhanced new interior polycarbonate 4-meter drop case with buffer zones to cradle your iPhone 13 alongside the brand’s usual marine-grade, UV-resistant nylon stitching. But this time Pad & Quill has left some visible decorative stitching around the exterior of the case, which, as far as I’m concerned, makes it look even more high-end than ever. That, alongside the rich patina its leather gear develops over time, Pad & Quill is one of those brands that’s actually worth the investment here if you can appreciate the premium materials and handcrafted design.

Break it in! We used only the good stuff to make this iPhone case. Thick full-grain American leather breaks in over time and gets more beautiful with use. This high-quality leather starts a little stiff and softens with use as it wraps your iPhone in love for years to come.

The new Pad & Quill Bella Fino leather wallet iPhone 13 case ships with a two-year warranty as well as a 30-day money-back guarantee and is available for the Pro and Pro Max models of Apple’s latest handset. Fetching a regular price of $89.95 and $79.95, you can knock 15% off the list using code PQ15 right now.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Pad & Quill has been hand-making high-quality gear for years and is easily among our favorite in the category. It certainly isn’t cheap, monetarily or physically, but again, if you’re the type to really cherish this sort of American, homegrown craftsmanship, it’s hard to not at least consider its leather wallet iPhone 13 case and the rest of its lineup of carriers, accessories, and Apple Watch bands.

