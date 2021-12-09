Pad & Quill just launched its most gorgeous leather and felt iPad Pro case yet, now 20% off

After seeing its handcrafted wallets come back in stock alongside the launch of the Valet Leather 14 and 16-inch MacBook Bags, Pad & Quill is now introducing its new leather and felt iPad Pro case. The new Bradford Magnetic Leather and Wool Felt iPad Pro Case are part of the brand’s holiday “Leather Drop” campaign that is introducing (and bringing back) some new Apple gear accessories and wardrobe add-ons. The latest leather and felt iPad Pro case from Pad & Quill starts at $129.95, but this is 9to5Toys after all, so you’ll find a nice 20% off holiday coupon ready and waiting below the fold.

New Pad & Quill Magnetic Leather and Felt iPad Pro Case

The new Bradford Magnetic Leather and Wool Felt iPad Pro Case, available for both the 11- and 12.9-inch models (generation 1, 2, and 3), features the full-grain American leather treatment we have come to expect from the brand alongside a 50+ magnet array to securely hold your iPad Pro in place. You’ll also find a nice soft charcoal wool felt lining to cushion your device all while keeping the screen clean. All of which is neatly secured with a vintage-style elastic strap.

An interior pocket for documents and accessories is complemented with space for your Apple Pencil 2 (it also charges inside the case) as well as a multi-propping design for the perfect viewing angle and access to all of the iPad Pro’s ports and buttons.

Here are more details from Pad & Quill on the design ethos:

Over the last 150 years, Yorkshire, England, has been renowned for its wool and textile manufacturing. This inspired us when we designed and crafted our first leather and wool felt iPad Pro case, the Bradford. This case not only speaks to the rich history of leather craftsmanship and woolen felt, but it also compliments the iPad Pro with an array of 50+ magnets that keep the iPad secure. History meets modern technology in this iPad case.

Best of all, the new Bradford Magnetic Leather and Wool Felt iPad Pro Case is now 20% off when you use code Holiday20 at checkout. That brings the 11-inch model to $103.96 shipped, down from the usual $130, and the 12.9-inch variant from $149 to $119.20 shipped.

9to5Toys’ Take:

This has to be the most gorgeous Pad & Quill iPad Pro case yet as far as I’m concerned. The clean lines and wool felt interior is really working for me here. The price is at its usual premium, but we are also getting a nice 20% launch drop, as opposed to the usual 15% off we offer our readers for its latest releases. The real shame is that it won’t begin shipping until December 26 – a nice post-Christmas surprise gift for you or a loved one perhaps?

