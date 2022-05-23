Samsung 160MB/s PRO Plus 512GB microSDXC card hits second-best price at $75 (Reg. $90+)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung PRO Plus 512GB microSDXC memory card for $74.99 shipped. Originally $110 when it launched in September last year, it has regularly sold for between $90 and as much as $100 over the last several months with today’s offer being the lowest price we can find at $5 below our previous mention. Only once on Amazon have we seen it go any less, which was a one-day offer at $70. You’ll also find the listing with the USB reader down at $84.99, or slightly below our previous deal mention. With U3, Class 10-rated speeds at up to 160MB/s, it is the latest speed-focused model in Samsung’s lineup. A notable option for compatible drone and camera rigs as well as Nintendo Switch and Android devices, it works nicely with 4K video footage as well as loading apps and features Samsung’s six-proof protection against X-rays, magnets, extreme temperatures, water, and drops with an included 10-year warranty. Hit up our launch coverage and hands-on review for a closer look and head below for more details.

You can land a previous-generation 512GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC memory card for even less right now. If you don’t need the fastest possible option and the latest speed tech, this is a notable way to bring home just as much micro storage at just over $60 shipped on Amazon right now.

Alongside its latest portable SSD, we also just got a look at Samsung’s new PRO Endurance memory card lineup. Launching at the beginning of last month, the Endurance products are geared towards always-on video applications, like a surveillance or doorbell camera, and are rated to perform for as long 16 years before they will run out. You can get a closer look at what they have to offer in our recent hands-on review as well.

Be sure to check out this deal on Kingston’s 2,000MB/s 1TB portable SSD while it’s matching the Amazon all-time low.

Samsung PRO Plus 512GB microSDXC features:

YOUR NEW GO-TO CARD: Capture seamless 4K videos¹ on your compatible phone or drone with this micro SD memory card. Expanded storage gives you freedom to play more high performance, intensive games on your tablet or gaming device as well as extra memory for your GoPro.

TAKE YOUR BURST SHOT: Stunningly fast U3, Class10 rated read/write speeds up to 160/120MB/s*,** let you shoot more photos faster² and 4K videos¹ look sharp with UHS-I Interface.

ADD SPACE, KEEP IT ALL: Huge capacities of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB give you plenty of storage space for hi-res photos, must-have apps, and all the media you want. Get extra drone memory that will allow you to record high-quality footage on your DJI drone, store it, and transfer it between devices.

