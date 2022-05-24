Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: OXXO, Dragon Castle, iWriter Pro, and more

Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking down below. Just be sure to check out this morning’s offers on Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro, this deal on Samsung’s new iMac-inspired M8 Smart AirPlay 2 Monitor, and the very first price drop on the official Nike Sport Loop Pride Apple Watch Band. Our app collection is headlined by titles like “OXXO”, This War of Mine, Teletext Stickies, Dragon Castle: The Board Game, iWriter Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: “OXXO”: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Memos-Voice: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Aurora Dictionary: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Breathing Zone: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Recipes – Kids & Toddlers: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Crystalline Visual Novel: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Teletext Stickies: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dragon Castle: The Board Game: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: ACE Academy Visual Novel: $2 (Reg. $10)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $5 (Reg. $15)

Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Shining Pearl all-time low $30, It Takes Two $20, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Inkflow Plus Visual Notebook: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Great Coffee App: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Human Design App: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: digiID MAX Cards and Documents: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Sparklite: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Dead Cells: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: The Almost Gone: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Northgard: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: aWallet Cloud Password Manager: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Hear My Baby Listener App: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: CALC Smart: $5 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Gone Home: $5 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $5)

More on OXXO:

I create puzzle games for you: Scalak, Zenge, PUSH or Art Of Gravity. Discover the game on your own, no tutorials! Play with the blocks. You can’t loose in OXXO! Rotate them like in no other game before. I designed OXXO for you to experience discovery of ever changing mechanics. Relax, enjoy the puzzles, feel good about yourself!

