Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Shining Pearl all-time low $30, It Takes Two $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Pokémon Shining Pearl down at $29.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is $10 below our previous mention and the best we can find. Not only is this a rare price drop, it is also the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. The Brilliant Diamond Edition is selling for just under $50 right now. This one launched back in November of last year as a remake of the original 2006 Nintendo DS games. A completely overhauled version of the Sinnoh region is on display here alongside updated visuals and the new Pokémon Watch – “a handy gadget players receive on their in-game journey that’s loaded up with various apps.” There’s no telling how long this deal will last, so grab it now if you’re interested. Head below for deals on Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, Resident Evil Village, No More Heroes 3, Immortals Fenyx Rising, It Takes Two, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

***Sony unveils new PlayStation Plus game lineup

Pre-orders:

MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter

Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June

Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters

Classic Sonic games come to modern hardware in new SEGA Origins collection this summer

Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass, starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins

Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate

Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library

Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirmed (again), but you’re not going to like it

PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!