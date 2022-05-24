Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Shining Pearl all-time low $30, It Takes Two $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Pokémon Shining Pearl down at $29.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is $10 below our previous mention and the best we can find. Not only is this a rare price drop, it is also the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. The Brilliant Diamond Edition is selling for just under $50 right now. This one launched back in November of last year as a remake of the original 2006 Nintendo DS games. A completely overhauled version of the Sinnoh region is on display here alongside updated visuals and the new Pokémon Watch – “a handy gadget players receive on their in-game journey that’s loaded up with various apps.” There’s no telling how long this deal will last, so grab it now if you’re interested. Head below for deals on Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, Resident Evil Village, No More Heroes 3, Immortals Fenyx Rising, It Takes Two, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
***Sony unveils new PlayStation Plus game lineup
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $30 (Reg. $60)
- No More Heroes 3 $30 (Reg. $60)
- It Takes Two $20 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade $40 (Reg. $70)
- Resident Evil Village PS5 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy $45 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising eShop $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Mario + Rabbids Donkey Kong Adventure DLC eShop $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl eShop $20 (Reg. $50)
- FIFA 22 Xbox $9 (Reg. $20+)
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection $30 (Reg. $40)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- Alan Wake Remastered PSN $20 (Reg. $30)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Xbox $12 (Reg. $30)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $46 (Reg. $60)
- ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove! PSN from $4.50 (Reg. $15)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove eShop $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Bugsnax $20 (Reg. $40)
- Streets of Rage 4 Xbox $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Mega Man 11 eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man eShop sale from $10
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $55 (Reg. $60)
- with bonus Kirby Popsocket
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $49.50 (Reg. $70)
- Plus Multiplayer Pack DLC
- Grand Theft Auto V for PS5 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Bastion PSN $4 (Reg. $15)
- Assassin’s Creed: Rebel Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Elden Ring on PS4 and PS5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- DEATHLOOP Deluxe PSN $53 (Reg. $100+)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo $40 (Reg. $60)
- Toby: The Secret Mine eShop $2 (Reg. $12)
- Pokémon Shining Pearl $40 (Reg. $60)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands from $45 (Reg. $60)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $45 (Reg. $60)
- Warner Bros. eShop sale from $3
- Bandai Namco eShop sale from $1
- Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
Pre-orders:
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
