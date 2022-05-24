Samsung’s new iMac-inspired M8 Smart AirPlay 2 Monitor sees first discount at $100 off

Rikka Altland -
Amazonmac accessoriesSamsung
$100 off

Amazon is now offering the all-new Samsung M8 AirPlay 2 Smart Monitor for $599.99 shipped. Normally fetching $700, this is the very first cash discount, only third way to save of any kind including gift card offers, and a new all-time low. The latest addition to Samsung’s Smart Monitor series arrives as the new M8 model. Matching the new release status with the most feature-packed spec sheet yet from the lineup, this one arrives with a 32-inch 4K HDR10+ panel wrapped in one of four iMac-inspired designs. The USB-C connectivity can dish out 65W power to a connected device, and rounds out the package alongside the modular SlimFit Camera. On the software side, you can expect to take advantage of AirPlay 2 alongside all of the built-in Netflix, Microsoft Office, and video calling features. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage. More details below.

Apple-inspired iMac vibes aside, you can score much of the same package for less by going with Samsung’s previous-generation M7 Smart Monitor. This one may not be as sleek of a workstation upgrade, but packs all of the same built-in features like being able to cast content over AirPlay to pulling up Netflix and more natively on the 32-inch panel. That’s all while clocking in at a more affordable $330 going rate.

For something a bit more ergonomic and adjustable in your workstation, you can still save on LG’s 34-inch Ergo UltraWide Monitor. Now delivering the first drop of the year at $497, this 1440p monitor is on sale alongside the UltraFine 4K counterpart for $100 off.

Samsung M8 Smart Monitor features:

Everything you need is right in your screen. Watch, work and chat – all without connecting a separate PC – with the Smart Monitor. Your favorite content, productivity and video call apps are built-in for a simpler and more stylish desk setup that’s a joy to use every time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Samsung

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Best of 9to5Toys: M1 iPad Air $70 off, AirPods Pro with...
Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 7 Nike+ from $329,...
Best of 9to5Toys: M1 Pro MacBook Pro $250 off, Galaxy S...
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ sees $95 discount to new Amazon ...
Google Nest Wifi Mesh systems double as Assistant speak...
Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro returns to low of ...
Review: Logitech launches new MX Mechanical keyboard an...
HyperX Alloy Origins 65 review: My favorite 65% keyboar...
Load more...
Show More Comments