Samsung’s new iMac-inspired M8 Smart AirPlay 2 Monitor sees first discount at $100 off

Amazon is now offering the all-new Samsung M8 AirPlay 2 Smart Monitor for $599.99 shipped. Normally fetching $700, this is the very first cash discount, only third way to save of any kind including gift card offers, and a new all-time low. The latest addition to Samsung’s Smart Monitor series arrives as the new M8 model. Matching the new release status with the most feature-packed spec sheet yet from the lineup, this one arrives with a 32-inch 4K HDR10+ panel wrapped in one of four iMac-inspired designs. The USB-C connectivity can dish out 65W power to a connected device, and rounds out the package alongside the modular SlimFit Camera. On the software side, you can expect to take advantage of AirPlay 2 alongside all of the built-in Netflix, Microsoft Office, and video calling features. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage. More details below.

Apple-inspired iMac vibes aside, you can score much of the same package for less by going with Samsung’s previous-generation M7 Smart Monitor. This one may not be as sleek of a workstation upgrade, but packs all of the same built-in features like being able to cast content over AirPlay to pulling up Netflix and more natively on the 32-inch panel. That’s all while clocking in at a more affordable $330 going rate.

For something a bit more ergonomic and adjustable in your workstation, you can still save on LG’s 34-inch Ergo UltraWide Monitor. Now delivering the first drop of the year at $497, this 1440p monitor is on sale alongside the UltraFine 4K counterpart for $100 off.

Samsung M8 Smart Monitor features:

Everything you need is right in your screen. Watch, work and chat – all without connecting a separate PC – with the Smart Monitor. Your favorite content, productivity and video call apps are built-in for a simpler and more stylish desk setup that’s a joy to use every time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!