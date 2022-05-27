Save $170 today on Ninja’s Foodi XL 7-in-1 Air Fryer Grill at $180 shipped via Amazon

Amazon is now offering the Ninja IG601 Foodi XL 7-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer Combo for $179.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping in the cart. Regularly $350 and now undercutting the Best Buy Memorial Day sale price, this is the second-best total we have tracked outside of a very limited one day offer previously with $170 in savings. This model “sears, sizzles, and crisps” with an indoor grill and griddle setup alongside a built-in 4-quart air fryer. Reaching temperatures of up to 500-degrees, this model can handle side dishes all summer, provide a nice flat top of breakfasts, and boasts seven preset cooking functions: grill, bbq griddle, air crisp, roast, bake, broil and dehydrate. Head below for more details.

You can step down to the more compact Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill at $160 shipped for a similar experience with a lower price tag. This boasts less built-in cooking functions but will still provide an indoor grilling and air frying cooker much the same otherwise.

There are even more notable Ninja deals to browse through that are still live as we head into the holiday weekend below:

Ninja IG601 Foodi XL 7-in-1 Air Fryer Grill features:

NINJA FOODI XL PRO GRIDDLE & GRILL: The XL Pro grill & griddle that sears, sizzles, and crisps. Indoor Grill, Griddle, and Air Fryer.

NINJA’S MOST POWERFUL GRILL*: 500F independently powered grill grate creates direct, edge-to-edge high-heat searing for better char-grilled results**. (*Based on grill grate’s direct heating element **Versus FG500-series grills.)

12” BBQ GRIDDLE: flat top bbq griddle cooks foods grills can’t and interlocks with the grate to harness its direct high heat. Precise temperature controls allow for fast, even cooking without hot or cold spots.

HOOD UP OR HOOD DOWN COOKING: Keep the hood down to add cyclonic air for fast, even, high-heat cooking

