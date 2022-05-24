Ninja’s 13-in-1 Air Fry Oven hits best price of the year at $180 shipped (Reg. up to $300)

Alongside ongoing deals on some of its latest multi-cooker air fryers, Amazon is now offering the Ninja SP301 Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop 13-in-1 Oven for $179.99 shipped. Regularly $300, deals on this one have bounced between $190 and $250 over the last several months with today’s coupon yielding one of the best prices we have tracked on a new model. Delivering 13 cooking functions (air fry, sear crisp, rapid bake, frozen pizza, fresh pizza, griddle, air roast, bake, broil, toast, bagel, dehydrate, and reheat), this model reaches temperatures of up to 500-degrees so you can “sear and crisp at the same time.” It heats up in 60 seconds and is large enough to carry up to six chicken breasts or a 2-pound roast. More details below.

A lower-cost alternative comes by way of the Instant Pot Vortex Plus 10-quart Air Fryer Convection Oven. This one delivers a more upright form-factor and while not quite as spacious, it also support rotisserie action with all of the required hardware included in the box you won’t get with the lead deal. You can land this one in your kitchen at $120 shipped via Amazon right now.

Speaking of Instant Pot, Amazon launched a fresh new sale yesterday containing a series of the brand’s multi-cookers and air fryers starting from $79 and with up to $70 in savings. You can browse through the options in our roundup and then swing by our home goods deal hub for evermore cooking and grilling deals. This all-time low on Ninja’s all-new TWISTi Blender DUO is worth a look as well.

Ninja SP301 Air Fry Countertop 13-in-1 Oven features:

DUAL HEAT TECHNOLOGY: The up to 500°F directly heated SearPlate and up to 500°F rapid cyclonic air work together to allow you to sear and crisp at the same time.

INCREASED HEIGHT: Increased height capacity vs. the original Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven. Fits a full 2-lb roast.

MAXIMUM VERSATILITY: 13 functions include Air Fry, Sear Crisp, Rapid Bake, Frozen Pizza, Fresh Pizza, Griddle, Air Roast, Bake, Broil, Toast, Bagel, Dehydrate, and Reheat in an all-in-one powerful, 1800-watt appliance.

LESS FAT: Eat all of your air fried favorites guilt-free with up to 75% less fat when using the Air Fry function vs. traditional deep frying. Tested against hand-cut, deep fried French Fries.

