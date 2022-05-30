Just $8.50 scores you a leather Apple Watch band courtesy of Amazon (Save 35%)

Joining the Memorial Day Apple Watch Series 7 discounts, Marge Plus via Amazon is offering up a more affordable way to refresh the look of your wearable. Right now, its Leather Apple Watch Band is down to $8.49. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $13 as of late, you’re looking at the best price since back in February at 35% off. Compatible with 42, 44, and 45mm Apple Watch models, this leather band is a great way to class up your look from the silicone style that was likely bundled with your wearable out of the box. It features a genuine leather build alongside stainless steel lugs for a sophisticated look. Head below for more.

If the featured stylings aren’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

This week is also starting off with a pair of other price cuts still live on official stylings for your Apple Watch. On the more premium side, the in-house Leather Link band is now on sale from $89 with its high-end Roux Granada leather build in tow. Then there’s the more vibrant Nike Sport Loop Pride band that outfits your Apple Watch with a workout-ready build in partnership with Nike at $37. That’s of course alongside all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 7 models themselves from $329.

Leather Apple Watch Band features:

100% Genuine leather band – Premium soft top genuine leather with fashionable craftsmanship, new stylish design, comes with stainless steel polished silver-colored classic Buckle, anti-slip & sweat-absorbent. Our warranty time is longer than others as our quality is guaranteed, unconditionally refund or resend with any quality problems, life time friendly customer service, ONLY offered by Marge Plus store.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!