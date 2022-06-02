Refresh your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with 3 month subscriptions at $25 today (Reg. $45)

CDKeys is now offering 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $25.19 with free digital delivery. Usually $45, the 3-month sub is has been on sale for $40 at Amazon for a few months and is now more than 40% off the regular price tag. This offer is within cents of our previous fleeting digital offer and the lowest we can find. Today’s price drop is a notable opportunity to extend your existing subscription for another 3 months right now without being forced into paying $40 or more waiting to the last second. CDKeys has been a trustworthy digital retailer for subscriptions like this for quite some time and is offering up the lowest prices we can find from a site we might actually feel safe using a credit card on. Head below for more details.

For those unfamiliar, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate delivers access to Microsoft’s on-demand game streaming library on a host of platforms, including your console, that grows every single month alongside new titles coming in and out of the library on a regular basis. The Assassin’s Creed library is slowing being added and here’s what you need to know about the enhancements being made to the Xbox Game Pass Family Plan. It also brings all of the legacy Live Gold amenities, like online multiplayer and a series of deep price drops on digital games, among other things.

On the other side of the fence, Sony is finally readying the launch of its Game Pass Ultimate competitor in the US this month. The new PlayStation Plus is on the way very soon now and you can get all of the latest details on what to expect in our recent coverage.

All of best console game price drops can be found in our usual daily roundup as well.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate features:

Includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality games to play with friends on console, PC, phones, and tablets, and an EA Play membership, all for one low monthly price.* With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play.

Enjoy new games on day one like Halo Infinite from Xbox Game Studios, as well as iconic franchises like DOOM from Bethesda Softworks, indie games, and blockbusters.

EA Play gives you access to top titles on console and PC from best-loved series like Battlefield and STAR WARS. Plus, you get more from the games you love, including exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, special member-only content, and early trials of select new EA titles.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!