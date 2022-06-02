Today’s best game deals: Mario Party Superstars $47, Switch Sports $42, Just Dance $20, more

In today’s best game deals, alongside the first notable price drop on Nintendo Switch Sports that hit earlier this morning, we are also now tracking Mario Party Superstars at $46.99 shipped from trusted seller Nationwide Distributors via eBay Daily Deals. Regularly $60 and currently $55 on Amazon, this one is now available at nearly 25% off, which is the lowest price we can find. This is within $7 of the Amazon all-time low and a rare price drop. You can get a closer look in our coverage of the September Nintendo Direct event at the host of party-style games it delivers to your Switch library. Featuring over 100 mini games and five classic game boards from the Nintendo 64 version, just about everything can be enjoyed solo as well as with both online and local multiplayer. Head below for deals on Nintendo Switch Sports, Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Call of Duty Vanguard, Just Dance 2022, and much more.

