Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: OK Golf, Little Misfortune, Escapists 2, Brain App, more

Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking down below. This morning also saw a new all-time low hit the Apple Watch SE 44mm to join ongoing price drops on a range of AirPods models and this weekend’s big-time Walmart event with a new low on Apple’s iPad Air 4. But for now it’s time for the app deals including headline offers on OK Golf, Little Misfortune, Escapists 2, Brain App, Worms Special Edition, and more. Head below the fold for all of this weekend’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: OK Golf: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Little Misfortune: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pictominoes: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: DISTRAINT 2: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Brain App XL: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Strongbox Pro: $48 (Reg. $60)

Mac: Worms Special Edition: $1 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Brain App: $5 (Reg. $9)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: WASTELAND!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Remote Control Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Crossroads: Roguelike RPG: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: KinoGlitch: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Crazy Caps: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Lock’s Quest: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Behind the Frame: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: RPG Sword of Elpisia: $5 (Reg. $7)

More on OK Golf:

OK Golf is the essence of golf, refined to a tee. Play a quick round anywhere, anytime on 15 stylish golf courses inspired by classic golfing destinations. Easy to play, hard to put down, perfect for all ages and handicaps!

