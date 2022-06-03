Smartphone Accessories: 20W USB-C PD Charger $7.50 (30% off), more

AilkinDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 20W USB-C PD Charger for $7.69 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $11, today’s deal saves you 30% and marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve seen only once before. Delivering 20W of USB-C PD charging ability to your devices, this wall adapter is great for pairing with a MagSafe puck or iPad. It also leverages fast charging capabilities when you use a USB-C to Lightning cable with an iPhone, which, if you haven’t experienced yet, will change your charging game. While 20W of power might not be enough to run a 16-inch MacBook Pro, your iPhone will charge quite fast with it, and the aforementioned MagSafe puck will be able to deliver up to 15W of wireless power to your supported device as well.

AILKIN USB C power adapter is designed with a maximum output of 20w to match the max input of the iPhone 13. PD 3.0 Fast charger, this Type-C port charger with QC & PD 3.0 power delivery technology, this fast charger supports all prevailing fast charging modes and can deliver maximum charging speed for smartphones, tablets, and other devices. Built-in Protection System，Flame retardant grade reaches BI will against high temperature and over heating. PD 3.0 USB C Charger, 20W output ensures high-speed charging for your iPhone. Compared to the original one, This adapter is three times faster and can charge 50% in 30 minutes, saving over 1 hour for you.

