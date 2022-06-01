Pick up Bose’s QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds at low of $199, more from $149

Amazon is offering the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $199 shipped. Normally going for $279, this 29% discount is a return to the all-time Amazon low we’ve tracked. Coming with a feature set similar to that of Apple’s AirPods Pro, you’ll get active noise cancellation with a volume-optimized active EQ, up to 18 hours of audio playback with the included charging case, which is compatible with wireless Qi chargers and the included USB-C cable, and an IPX4 rating to withstand sweat and rain so you can focus more on what you’re doing versus worrying about the earbuds. While there are microphones for the ANC system, you will also be able to take calls while out and about while rejecting background noise to keep “your voice sounding clear for every call.” The Bose Music app allows you easily set up these earbuds and customize EQ and such. Check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading for other Bose earbud deals.

Right now you can also get the Bose Sport Earbuds for $149 which is also a return to the Amazon low price we’ve tracked. Normally going for $179, this 17% discount is the first price drop since April. Unlike the QuietComfort option above, these earbuds do not feature active noise cancellation. There is also a slightly lower overall battery life at just 15 hours with the included charging case, which does not support wireless charging. It does feature the same IPX4 water resistance rating for sweat and rain so you still don’t have to worry about these earbuds too much. While there is no ANC, you do get to take calls still with integrated, beamforming microphones that can cancel out background noise so you’re heard clearly. The same app can give you access to customizations such as EQ and what the touch controls do on the earbuds.

Be sure to also check out this deal on the all-new Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones for $279 in two styles. This $50 discount matches the all-time low and is the first discount in over 2 months. You can expect battery life upwards of 24 hours with just 15 minutes of charging netting you an additional 3 hours of playback.

Bose QuietComfort Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds features:

Better sound begins with better silence. So Bose engineered QuietComfort Earbuds with world-class noise cancelling and high-fidelity audio. Because when you eliminate distractions, music goes up, and so does passion. Baking. Coding. Rock climbing. And every other thing that makes you — you. Choose Quiet Mode for full noise cancelling, or Aware Mode with ActiveSense™ to hear your music and your surroundings at the same time, while bringing the sounds around you down to a more comfortable level. These truly wireless earbuds also include exclusive Volume-optimized Active EQ for high-fidelity audio that sounds full and balanced at any volume. These comfortable noise cancelling earphones are easy to wear all day long because every surface that touches your ear is made of soft silicone. Instead of buttons, these true wireless earbuds feature a capacitive touch interface.

