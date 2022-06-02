Fitbit Luxe Fitness Tracker with AMOLED display falls to new Amazon low of $90 (Save $60)

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker for $89.99 shipped. Down from $150, you’re looking at a new all-time low courtesy of Amazon while beating our previous mention by $13. Fitbit Luxe arrives as one of the brand’s latest fitness trackers, sporting a more premium design centered around an AMOLED display. Its 5-day battery life pairs with the ability to track a variety of stats ranging from exercise and heart rate to SpO2 and more. While not quite as capable on the smartwatch feature set as some of the other options in the Fitbit stable, it’ll certainly help offer extra insight on workouts and overall wellbeing. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

At its usual retail price, Fitbit Luxe is already one of the more compelling models on the market for bringing a fitness tracker to your wrist, let alone with the steep discount above that delivers a new all-time low. But that doesn’t mean you can’t make out for less, as the Wyze Smartwatch at $32 is an easy recommendation with a similar, albeit less premium design.

Or if you need to rely on a more capable fitness tracking solution, we’re also still tracking a 2022 low on the Fitbit Sense Smartwatch. This wearable sits as the flagship wearable in the Fitbit stable with a series of even more enticing features that are now more affordable than ever thanks to the $120 price cut down to $180.

Fitbit Luxe features:

See how jewelry gets smart with a tracker that doubles as a timeless accessory and features a vibrant color display. Get better sleep to power your days with sleep tracking and sleep Score in the Fitbit app. Feel a Buzz when you reach your target heart rate zones, while you earn active zone minutes. Maximize your exercise, understand resting heart rate trends and better estimate calorie burn with 24/7 Heart rate tracking.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!